Colchester Police in a different position than a year ago, new hires brings staffing back up to speed, chief says

WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail
"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.
Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, who is originally from Walden, has been at the Montpelier Police Department since 2006. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
arizonasuntimes.com
FBI to Investigate ‘Hate Speech’ Attack on School That Banned Girls from Their Own Locker Room
The FBI is helping investigate an anti-LGBTQ hate speech attack that occurred on a Vermont school district’s website, according to a Tuesday statement by the superintendent. The Orange Southwest School District’s website is currently disabled following an Oct. 1 attack to its website which included “hate speech, symbols, and photographs targeting transgender individuals,” according to the VT Digger. The FBI is working to investigate the attack, according to a statement by the superintendent Layne Millington.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
I89 / Exit 17 N, Colchester-10:06 p.m. Sgt. LaFountain responded to I89 to assist a Vermont State Police Trooper who was performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests for a driver that was suspected of operating while impaired. Sgt. LaFountain stood by with the Trooper until another Officer from VSP arrived on the scene.
Barton Chronicle
There’s a new constable in Barton
BARTON—The Barton Select Board voted by a two-to-one margin to appoint Tom Lowell as the town’s new constable. At the board’s October 6 meeting chair Lenny Zenonos said the board is required by state law to appoint someone to the post, which was not filled at Town Meeting in March.
mychamplainvalley.com
Four arrested in connection to Barre shooting incident
Barre, VT — Police have arrested four males in connection to the shooting incident that occurred on Brook Street on September 5. While no injuries were reported from the incident, a parked truck as well as a residence received damage from gunshots. The four males have been charged as...
mynbc5.com
Burlington officials continue to make progress on homeless pod site
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's pod site on Elmwood Avenue is the first step in the city's plan to address homelessness. The new pod site will feature twenty-five individual units and have five units dedicated to house two people each. Each unit will come with a heating and AC unit.
newportdispatch.com
Catalytic converters stolen from Mitsubishi dealership in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Authorities were notified that multiple catalytic converters were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive. At this time state police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals...
mynbc5.com
Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics bust
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Five people were arrested on Monday for drug-related charges related to an ongoing investigation into drug transportation and sales in Plattsburgh. Plattsburgh police arrested 54-year-old Gerald Rabideau and 31-year-old Stephanie Lafountain during a search of their home on Sandalwood Way. Officers were able to seize 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765.
miltonindependent.com
'Don't be deceived': Public Works looking for grant money to fix up Munson Hill; marks the third time the town is going for the grant
The Milton public works department is going for a grant to fix the slope of Munson Hill on West Milton Rd., one that they have been denied three times in the past. But town officials say the fix is necessary as the situation becomes more dangerous as years pass. The...
WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student
The station’s news director confirmed that WCAX had deleted the story and related social media posts and said he understood the harm it caused a transgender teenager. But he said the station had not retracted its reporting. Read the story on VTDigger here: WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
Addison Independent
Middlebury Police Log: Car crashes into pole, ties up Route 7
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury police responded to a single-vehicle crash, with minor injuries, that tied up traffic on Route 7 North for several hours this past Sunday, Oct. 9, and knocked out power to a section of Middlebury. Police said that around five minutes before 10 a.m. a woman drove...
Colchester Sun
Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
WCAX
Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Childcare Providers: Vermont Has Erected a Barrier to Retention Bonuses
When Dawn Irwin, director of the Essex Junction childcare center Growing With Wonder, learned last month that the state had finally released an online application for early childhood educator bonuses, she was excited. The payments — $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-timers — are part of a $7...
