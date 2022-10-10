Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Payable Raises $6.1M to Modernize Business Payments
The team at Payable reveals that they’ve raised $6.1 million in order to build a payment operations platform so companies “stop using EBICs, bank files and spreadsheets to move and reconcile money.”. With Payable, you can “connect your banks and automate payments from initiation to reconciliation with a...
crowdfundinsider.com
US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million
The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
crowdfundinsider.com
QED Investors on Fintech VC Activity and Valuations: Down as Economy Struggles
QED Investors is one of the most prolific venture capital firms focusing on Fintech in the world. With more than one hundred portfolio companies and over a dozen exits, QED has touched almost all sectors of Fintech. Big Fintech names have received the backing of QED, firms like Zopa, Creditjusto, Roofstock, SoFi, and many others are on the list. While QED has been extremely successful, faltering markets, high inflation, and rising interest rates have had an impact. We have all read about Fintechs doing down rounds as many early-stage ventures still need funding to execute their plans. As rates are expected to continue to move higher, currently, there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE-based Fintech Firm Mamo Obtains Regulatory Approval in DIFC
Mamo, a UAE-based FinTech and financial services platform for SMEs, has been granted regulatory approval “to operate from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial center in the MENA and Asia region.”. The license has been “granted by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Step Raises $300 Million in Debt Financing, Targets Next Generation with Investing Services Including Crypto
Neobank Step, self-described as an “all-in-one financial solution for the next generation,” has raised up to $300 million in debt financing. The funding was provided by Triplepoint Capital and Evolve Bank & Trust. Step reports that this brings its total funding to $500 million. Step said the additional...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s MarketFinance Secures £30M Credit Facility to Expand B2B Pay Later Offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, which claims to be one of the leading fintech credit and payments companies, has secured a £30 million credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, in order “to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs.”. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets
Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
crowdfundinsider.com
Talenthouse Acquires Coolabi to Deepen Creative Proposition within IP Space
Since Talenthouse completed the acquisition of Coolabi which covers several markets including UK, US and China, both businesses are working together “to deepen Talenthouse’s proposition within the Creator Economy space and diversify its offering amidst an unsteady market.”. With market conditions looking to continue in a period of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
LuLu Exchange Introduces Open Banking Service Platform
LuLu Financial Group – which claims to be one of UAE’s leading financial services company, has joined hands with Wio Bank – the region’s “first” platform bank to allow Wio Business customers “to make account deposits through its network of LuLu Exchange branches.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) recently announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks “to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform.”. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service “delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations.”. Now...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Betterment Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Offering
Betterment, which claims to be the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced the launch of its cryptocurrency offering, Crypto Investing by Betterment. Betterment will reportedly “add expert-built, managed, and diversified crypto portfolios alongside its traditional investing portfolios.” The portfolios will be “available to both retail customers and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Wallet Zerion Raises $12.3 Million Series B
Zerion, a non-custodial crypto wallet, has raised $12.3 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Wintermute Ventures. Additional include Placeholder, Mosaic, Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Alchemy Ventures. 1inch Network’s Sergej Kunz, Anton Bukov, and Orest Gavryliak also participated alongside Yunt Capital & Grégoire Le Jeune.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Introduces Services to Institutions in Ireland, Accelerating European Expansion
Customers and institutions in Ireland can now open a Gemini account in order “to deposit, trade, and custody around 100 cryptocurrencies.”. Irish customers can “access the Gemini website or mobile app to securely buy cryptocurrencies with Euros (EUR) and Pound Sterling (GBP) with a debit card, bank transfer, or using Apple Pay or Google Pay.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Provides Digital Asset Custody, First Big US Bank to Offer Service
BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), one of the oldest banks in the US, has announced it will provide custody services for digital assets. On the bank’s home page, BNY Mellon proudly announces:. “Today, our Digital Asset Custody platform bridges digital and traditional assets. Tomorrow, as we continue our innovation journey, we...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Platform Wirex Expands USDC – Dollar Stablecoin Support
Payments Fintech Wirex says it has launched USDC (USD Coin) on the Stellar blockchain within its App. USDC is a dollar-based stablecoin issued by Circle and one of the most popular stablecoins in the world. Circle’s USDC assets are held in US financial institutions and audited monthly by Grant Thornton LLP.
crowdfundinsider.com
SeedInvest’s Largest Reg CF Offering Ever
a full-stack investment crowdfunding platform, reports that a current securities offering is the largest Reg CF issuer ever on its platform. While many offerings on SeedInvest are listed under Reg A+ and Reg D, SeedInvest also leverages Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding), an exemption that allows firms to raise up to $5 million from both accredited and non-accredited investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Economic Challenges Slam European Fintech Sector, Consolidation on the Way: Report
Global economic reality is impacting everyone and everything. Sky-high inflation, interest rates rising, the war in Ukraine, and more, are hobbling economic activity. Fintech is not immune to this fact and a report distributed today by Finch Capital states that Fintech is entering a period of “cooling and consolidation” due to these many concerns and challenges.
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech GoHenry Secures $55M for European Expansion
GoHenry, the UK-headquartered provider of a pre-paid debit card and financial education app for kids, has secured $55 million in capital in order to fund its move into new markets. GoHenry has raised growth capital on a crowdfunding platform, pursuing multiple funding rounds on Crowdcube, raising almost £12 million.
crowdfundinsider.com
Kotak Mahindra Bank Teams Up with Finastra to Support Integrated Corporate Banking
Finastra has announced that it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to support its new integrated corporate banking portal, Kotak FYN, “using Finastra’s Unified Corporate Portal solution.”. Kotak Bank and Finastra have been working together since October 2021 “to expand the Kotak FYN portal for business and corporate...
crowdfundinsider.com
Clearstream, Other Market Participants Go Live with Digital Securities Issuances in Germany
Clearstream has reached the next level of digitization of financial markets by “creating the digital instrument on D7, Deutsche Börse’s digital post-trade platform.”. European issuers can now “leverage the new infrastructure to issue digital securities.” The first automated issuances were “performed by LBBW and Vontobel, and facilitated by Clearstream, Deutsche Börse’s post-trade service provider.”
Comments / 0