Riverhead High School sophomore Cris Arias was featured in Newsday’s top 100 boys soccer players on Long Island. “This truly is a new experience and environment that I am so excited to be a part of” said Arias. “Whether it is games or just being at practice, I am happy to be out there and giving it my all alongside my teammates I grew up with here in Riverhead.”

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO