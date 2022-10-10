Read full article on original website
Northport Tigers take on Commack Cougars
Northport’s All-American field hockey goalkeeper Natalie McKenna needed a little change of scenery on Tuesday, Oct. 11. So, with her Lady Tigers comfortably ahead of the Commack Cougars, she took off her mask and goalie pads and moved out of her cage to play a little forward. “My teammates...
Homecoming a big hit, capped with a win
The Long Beach High School annual Homecoming was fully back after limited festivities the last two years because of the covid pandemic. This year, there was a parade, a football game, a show by cheerleaders and a sale of tee shirts and other items. The football team led off the...
East Meadow focused and consistent
Continuing its bounce-back from last season’s anomalous 6-10 finish, the East Meadow girls’ volleyball team drew a line in the sand, and then undersigned it, notching a 3-0 statement win against visiting Nassau Conference AA/B2 foe Hicksville Oct. 6. In battling to a 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 victory over...
Balanced effort leads VSN over Hewlett
A homecoming date with Hewlett was on the agenda for Valley Stream North last Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to break their respective losing streaks. The Spartans set the tone early and never trailed in the Conference III football contest, resulting in a 27-6 victory to send their fans home happy.
Time to get their swings in
Baseball and softball players are now able to enjoy a new addition to Merrick Road Park, thanks to community partnership and generous donations from local businesses. The Merrick Bellmore Little League recently celebrated the opening of a new batting cage at the park, on Clubhouse Road in South Merrick, creating space for players to sharpen their skills.
Westhampton Beach Football Takes Care of East Islip, Setting Up Showdown of Undefeated Teams This Week
Ever since the East Islip football team moved down to Division III from Division II in 2015 due to a decrease in its enrollment, it’s had a strong rivalry with... more. Four Straights Wins for East Hampton Field Hockey The Bonackers won, 5-0, at Greenport/Southold ... 12 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
Riverhead High School student named one of Long Island’s top boys soccer players
Riverhead High School sophomore Cris Arias was featured in Newsday’s top 100 boys soccer players on Long Island. “This truly is a new experience and environment that I am so excited to be a part of” said Arias. “Whether it is games or just being at practice, I am happy to be out there and giving it my all alongside my teammates I grew up with here in Riverhead.”
Is varsity video gaming next?
As schools have come back full swing in a post-pandemic world, the eSports Club at Wantagh High School is growing in popularity — perhaps one of the only activities that actually benefited from Covid-19. The term “eSports” means organized competitive video gaming, with a wide scope of these types...
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
West Hempstead hosts annual street fair
The stretch of Nassau Boulevard running alongside Hall’s Pond Park was abuzz with market stalls on Sunday as the West Hempstead Community Support Association held its annual fall street fair. Maureen Greenberg, the president of the community group, acted as lead organizer for the fair. “We get the permits...
Elmont High welcomes back its principal
The Elmont community rejoiced after the announcement that beloved Principal Kevin Dougherty, who had been placed on an unexplained leave of absence from Elmont Memorial High School at the start of the school year, was reinstated to his position, effective Oct. 11. Dougherty was placed on administrative leave for reasons...
Sale of Gator’s, a Hampton Bays Fixture, Is Pending
After 35 years, Gator’s restaurant, a fixture in downtown Hampton Bays, closed its doors just after Labor Day. With a rapid sale of the building pending, owner Richard Gise said... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph...
Glen Cove Hospital celebrates centennial with 5K race
Glen Cove Hospital celebrated its centennial with a 5K race at the Glen Cove High School on Sunday, with 100 percent of all the proceeds designated to frontline worker wellness. The wellness program incorporates a holistic approach that focuses on mental health, emotional and spiritual and physical well-being, as well...
Kruczko is a Merit Award winner for art
Many talented students have gone through the Seaford Public Schools system and attained great success in life. Seaford High School senior Jessica Kruczko, who has recently won a prestigious art award, may turn out to be one of them. Kruczko was selected as a Merit Award winner in the Long...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station
The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
Raising young leaders in Elmont
Six students from Elmont Memorial High School and five from Sewanhaka High School have been selected for a unique business program taking place each Saturday in October. The Gift of Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization, created the Elmont Student Ambassadors Program, teaming up with local businesses to provide students with financial tools and the communication and customer service skills needed to run a business.
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
Glen Cove Is NY's Lone Representative In Money Magazine's Best Places To Live List
New Yorkers searching for the sweet life need look no further than this Long Island locale, according to a new ranking from Money magazine. On its list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, Glen Cove on Nassau County’s North Shore was ranked No. 37, the only New York locale to make the cut.
