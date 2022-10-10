ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

TBR News Media

Northport Tigers take on Commack Cougars

Northport’s All-American field hockey goalkeeper Natalie McKenna needed a little change of scenery on Tuesday, Oct. 11. So, with her Lady Tigers comfortably ahead of the Commack Cougars, she took off her mask and goalie pads and moved out of her cage to play a little forward. “My teammates...
NORTHPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Homecoming a big hit, capped with a win

The Long Beach High School annual Homecoming was fully back after limited festivities the last two years because of the covid pandemic. This year, there was a parade, a football game, a show by cheerleaders and a sale of tee shirts and other items. The football team led off the...
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

East Meadow focused and consistent

Continuing its bounce-back from last season’s anomalous 6-10 finish, the East Meadow girls’ volleyball team drew a line in the sand, and then undersigned it, notching a 3-0 statement win against visiting Nassau Conference AA/B2 foe Hicksville Oct. 6. In battling to a 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 victory over...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Balanced effort leads VSN over Hewlett

A homecoming date with Hewlett was on the agenda for Valley Stream North last Saturday afternoon with both teams looking to break their respective losing streaks. The Spartans set the tone early and never trailed in the Conference III football contest, resulting in a 27-6 victory to send their fans home happy.
HEWLETT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Time to get their swings in

Baseball and softball players are now able to enjoy a new addition to Merrick Road Park, thanks to community partnership and generous donations from local businesses. The Merrick Bellmore Little League recently celebrated the opening of a new batting cage at the park, on Clubhouse Road in South Merrick, creating space for players to sharpen their skills.
MERRICK, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead High School student named one of Long Island's top boys soccer players

Riverhead High School sophomore Cris Arias was featured in Newsday’s top 100 boys soccer players on Long Island. “This truly is a new experience and environment that I am so excited to be a part of” said Arias. “Whether it is games or just being at practice, I am happy to be out there and giving it my all alongside my teammates I grew up with here in Riverhead.”
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Is varsity video gaming next?

As schools have come back full swing in a post-pandemic world, the eSports Club at Wantagh High School is growing in popularity — perhaps one of the only activities that actually benefited from Covid-19. The term “eSports” means organized competitive video gaming, with a wide scope of these types...
WANTAGH, NY
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead hosts annual street fair

The stretch of Nassau Boulevard running alongside Hall’s Pond Park was abuzz with market stalls on Sunday as the West Hempstead Community Support Association held its annual fall street fair. Maureen Greenberg, the president of the community group, acted as lead organizer for the fair. “We get the permits...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont High welcomes back its principal

The Elmont community rejoiced after the announcement that beloved Principal Kevin Dougherty, who had been placed on an unexplained leave of absence from Elmont Memorial High School at the start of the school year, was reinstated to his position, effective Oct. 11. Dougherty was placed on administrative leave for reasons...
ELMONT, NY
27east.com

Sale of Gator's, a Hampton Bays Fixture, Is Pending

After 35 years, Gator’s restaurant, a fixture in downtown Hampton Bays, closed its doors just after Labor Day. With a rapid sale of the building pending, owner Richard Gise said... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Glen Cove Hospital celebrates centennial with 5K race

Glen Cove Hospital celebrated its centennial with a 5K race at the Glen Cove High School on Sunday, with 100 percent of all the proceeds designated to frontline worker wellness. The wellness program incorporates a holistic approach that focuses on mental health, emotional and spiritual and physical well-being, as well...
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Kruczko is a Merit Award winner for art

Many talented students have gone through the Seaford Public Schools system and attained great success in life. Seaford High School senior Jessica Kruczko, who has recently won a prestigious art award, may turn out to be one of them. Kruczko was selected as a Merit Award winner in the Long...
SEAFORD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022

Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Two-way service for Elmont-UBS Arena station

The Elmont-UBS Arena Station — the first new Long Island Rail Road station in almost 50 years — could now accommodate both eastbound and westbound trains on days the UBS Arena will hold events. The new station will begin full-time, year-round service by the end of the year,...
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Raising young leaders in Elmont

Six students from Elmont Memorial High School and five from Sewanhaka High School have been selected for a unique business program taking place each Saturday in October. The Gift of Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization, created the Elmont Student Ambassadors Program, teaming up with local businesses to provide students with financial tools and the communication and customer service skills needed to run a business.
ELMONT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Actor from Wantagh reflects on career

Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
WANTAGH, NY

