ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone – sources

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – At least three rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone as a parliament session was about to begin that was meant to elect a new president, a Reuters witness and parliament sources said. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Haider Khadim and Ahmed Rashid, writing...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Bank#Violent Crime#Israeli#The Palestinian Authority

Comments / 0

Community Policy