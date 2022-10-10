Read full article on original website
2 Palestinians killed by Israel, belonged to armed groups
Palestinian reports say the Israeli military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles
Lebanon president says negotiations on maritime border with israel came to ‘positive end’
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun announced on Thursday his country’s acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to “a positive end.”. Aoun said the deal represented an “historic achievement” in which Lebanon regained 860 square km of disputed...
Drone strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region – Zelenskiy’s office
(Reuters) – Critical infrastructure facilities were hit by drone strikes early on Thursday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s presidential office said on Thursday. “Another attack by kamikaze drones on critical infrastructure facilities,” Tymoshenko said on the Telegram messaging app. Ukraine has reported a...
Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone – sources
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – At least three rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone as a parliament session was about to begin that was meant to elect a new president, a Reuters witness and parliament sources said. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by Haider Khadim and Ahmed Rashid, writing...
I won't stop, says Polish abortion activist as court hearing adjourned
WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A court on Friday adjourned a hearing on whether a prominent activist broke Polish law by supplying pills to trigger an abortion, as she pledged to continue helping women terminate unwanted pregnancies.
Turkish parliament passes media law setting jail terms for ‘disinformation’
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s parliament on Thursday adopted a law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading “disinformation”, despite deep concerns over free speech. Lawmakers from Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP) and its...
Khamenei warns Islamic Republic is a 'mighty tree' that cannot be uprooted
DUBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week.
