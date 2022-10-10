Bronny James signs NIL deal with Nike: 'Nike's been a part of my family'

Bronny James, son of the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, is getting even deeper into the family business. Nike announced on Monday that they've signed Bronny and four other college athletes to name, image, and likeness endorsement deals.

The four other athletes are Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Juju Watkins.

Bronny, who has been wearing LeBron's shoes on the court, is no stranger to Nike. His dad signed with them before he was drafted by the NBA, and released his first signature shoe two decades ago. The company has played a key part in the elder James' brand, and now it's Bronny's turn to sign with Nike as his own career begins.

"For as long as I can remember, Nike's been a part of my family," Bronny told Complex Sports. "Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family's legacy both on the court and in the community is wild—it really means a lot to me."

Bronny turned 18 on Oct. 6, and his father threw him an absolute rager of a party.

With his 18th birthday barely in the rearview, we're not that far off from Bronny joining the NBA. He just started his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School and is apparently looking at colleges. (His deal with Nike narrows the numbers of schools he can go to since he can only rep Nike.) He likely won't stay at college more than one year, and will almost certainly declare for the NBA draft as soon as he's able.