stpetecatalyst.com
Vista Equity Partners to acquire KnowBe4 for $4.6B
Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire Clearwater-based cybersecurity training company KnowBe4 in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.6 billion on an equity value basis. Last month, KnowBe4 (Nasdaq: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that Austin, Texas-based Vista Equity...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022
Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Wallet Zerion Raises $12.3 Million Series B
Zerion, a non-custodial crypto wallet, has raised $12.3 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Wintermute Ventures. Additional include Placeholder, Mosaic, Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Alchemy Ventures. 1inch Network’s Sergej Kunz, Anton Bukov, and Orest Gavryliak also participated alongside Yunt Capital & Grégoire Le Jeune.
crowdfundinsider.com
UAE-based Fintech Firm Mamo Obtains Regulatory Approval in DIFC
Mamo, a UAE-based FinTech and financial services platform for SMEs, has been granted regulatory approval “to operate from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial center in the MENA and Asia region.”. The license has been “granted by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Raises $18 Million Series A, Targets Emerging Markets
Pillow, a Singapore-based crypto investment platform that currently reports serving 75,000 users in over 60 countries, has raised an $18 million Series A funding round. The capital injection was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Pillow notes that Elevation Capital was also the first Seed investor having led the round in 2021.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lending Platform Moon Mortgage Raises $3.5M Seed Round
Crypto lending platform Moon Mortgage has raised $3.5 million in a seed round to finance Moon’s mortgage lending product, CryptoMortgage, which takes investors' digital assets as collateral, and then provides 100% financing for investment properties. Moon Mortgage Founder and CEO Aaron Nevin discusses the launch and details of the product.
thenewscrypto.com
Sovryn Raises $5.4 Million to Accelerate Building a Global Financial Ecosystem
Sovryn, a company aiming to provide individuals all across the world financial independence and self-determination, has just announced that it has raised $5.42 million in a round of investment headed by General Catalyst. Collider Ventures, Bering Waters, Bollinger Investment Group, and Balaji Srinivasan also participated in the round as investors.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Betterment Launches Innovative Cryptocurrency Offering
Betterment, which claims to be the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced the launch of its cryptocurrency offering, Crypto Investing by Betterment. Betterment will reportedly “add expert-built, managed, and diversified crypto portfolios alongside its traditional investing portfolios.” The portfolios will be “available to both retail customers and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech that Helps Banks Improve Customers Credit Rating Nickels Raises $4 Million Seed Round
Nickels, a Michigan-based Fintech, has raised $4 million in Seed funding in a round led by Flyover Capital and Reseda Group, with participation from Detroit Venture Partners and Michigan Rise, according to a company statement. Nickels is a firm that provides a white-labeled product to banks designed to help them...
crowdfundinsider.com
LuLu Exchange Introduces Open Banking Service Platform
LuLu Financial Group – which claims to be one of UAE’s leading financial services company, has joined hands with Wio Bank – the region’s “first” platform bank to allow Wio Business customers “to make account deposits through its network of LuLu Exchange branches.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm NorthOne Announces $67M Series B Round
NorthOne recently announced it has raised $67 million in Series B funding. With participation from new and existing investors, NorthOne claims it is poised “to further expand the reach of its business banking and financial management platform across all sectors of the small business community.”. NorthOne is a financial...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNP Paribas to Acquire Kantox, a Fintech for Automation of Currency Risk Management
BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) is pleased to announce the signature of an agreement for the acquisition of Kantox, a Fintech for the automation of currency risk management. FT Partners advised Kantox on its sale to BNP Paribas. Kantox’s software solution has “managed to successfully re-bundle the Corporate FX workflow, offering...
crowdfundinsider.com
SettleMint, a Low Code Platform for Blockchain Apps Raises €16 Million led by Molten Ventures
SettleMint, a low-code platform for blockchain app development, has raised €16 Million in a Series A round led by Molten Ventures and OTB. Other investors include, Fujitsu Ventures, Allusion, and Bloccelerate and existing investor Medici Ventures. Settlement aims to remove the complexity currently intrinsic to blockchain development and “enable...
crowdfundinsider.com
TrueML, which Leverages Machine Learning to Enhance Debt Collection, Acquires ERC Recovery Business
One True Holding Company d/b/a/ TrueML, a financial technology software company developing machine learning-driven products that enable intelligent, digital communication including in the debt collection space, recently announced it has “acquired the debt collection business of Enhanced Recovery Company, LLC (ERC), a collections provider.”. The deal will “bring ERC...
Bitcoin Broker NYDIG Says Balance Sheet Is Strong Despite 33% Staff Cut: WSJ
NYDIG laid off about 110 employees in the latest workforce slash to happen in crypto, WallStreetJournal reported on Thursday. The staff cut is part of a shift in the company’s focus toward more profitable business ventures according to people familiar with the matter. NYDIG also stressed that the firm’s...
crowdfundinsider.com
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) recently announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks “to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform.”. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service “delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations.”. Now...
Last-Minute Vacation Rental Platform Raises $1.5 Million From Retail Investors
Something is better than nothing — especially if you’ve invested in a vacation rental that isn’t always rented. More than half of vacation rental properties are empty each night, resulting in billions of dollars in lost earnings. But San Francisco-based Whimstay Inc. eases the pain of vacant...
Synovus Announces Recent Hires and Key Leaders in Corporate & Investment Banking Group
COLUMBUS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Synovus Bank today announced additions to its leadership team in its expanding corporate & investment banking (CIB) line of business. These new leaders will strategically grow client relationships through deeper industry expertise and broader corporate finance and advisory capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005059/en/ Alan Grantham, Synovus corporate & investment bank managing director, debt capital markets and credit products (Photo: Business Wire)
