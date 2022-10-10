Read full article on original website
Related
insideradio.com
WCBS New York Peter Haskell Reveals Vocal Disorder That Is Forcing Him To Step Down.
Peter Haskell, a longtime reporter at Audacy news WCBS New York (880), has resigned from the station because of a progressive vocal disorder. In a letter to the WCBS staff, Haskell says that he had been suffering from “spasmodic dysphonia.”. “I’ve come to the realization that what I’ve been...
insideradio.com
Deal Digest: Seven Mountains Media Picks Up Stations In Seven Pennsylvania Markets.
Pennsylvania – Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media has filed a $17,375,000 deal to buy 46 signals including 34 full-power stations and 12 FM translators in central and western Pennsylvania from Kerby Confer’s Forever Media. No cash will directly change hands. Instead, Seven Mountains Media will assume outstanding debt held by Forever Media through a series of promissory notes. Kristin Cantrell is the daughter of Kerby Confer. Here is what Seven Mountains Media is acquiring:
insideradio.com
Three-Way, $17.4 Million Pennsylvania Deal Includes 46 Signals.
In a father and daughter deal worth nearly $17.4 million, Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media is adding 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father’s company, Forever Media. The deal includes 34 full-power stations and 12 FM translators in central and western Pennsylvania. No cash will directly change hands.
insideradio.com
With Legalization Of Online Gambling No Sure Bet In California, Sports Betting Coalition Pulls Back On Political Ads.
With polls showing California's ballot measure to legalize online sports betting likely to lose in November, a group of gambling companies led by DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel Group has pulled back on advertising in support of the referendum, according to The Wall Street Journal. According to ad-buying data through Oct....
Comments / 0