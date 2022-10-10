ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Deal Digest: Seven Mountains Media Picks Up Stations In Seven Pennsylvania Markets.

Pennsylvania – Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media has filed a $17,375,000 deal to buy 46 signals including 34 full-power stations and 12 FM translators in central and western Pennsylvania from Kerby Confer’s Forever Media. No cash will directly change hands. Instead, Seven Mountains Media will assume outstanding debt held by Forever Media through a series of promissory notes. Kristin Cantrell is the daughter of Kerby Confer. Here is what Seven Mountains Media is acquiring:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
insideradio.com

Three-Way, $17.4 Million Pennsylvania Deal Includes 46 Signals.

In a father and daughter deal worth nearly $17.4 million, Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media is adding 46 signals in seven Pennsylvania markets from her father’s company, Forever Media. The deal includes 34 full-power stations and 12 FM translators in central and western Pennsylvania. No cash will directly change hands.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy