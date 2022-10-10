Pennsylvania – Kristin Cantrell’s Seven Mountains Media has filed a $17,375,000 deal to buy 46 signals including 34 full-power stations and 12 FM translators in central and western Pennsylvania from Kerby Confer’s Forever Media. No cash will directly change hands. Instead, Seven Mountains Media will assume outstanding debt held by Forever Media through a series of promissory notes. Kristin Cantrell is the daughter of Kerby Confer. Here is what Seven Mountains Media is acquiring:

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO