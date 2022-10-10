ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Zelenskiy promises victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day

KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday on Friday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Crippling civilian infrastructure has long been part of Russian generals' playbook – Putin is merely expanding that approach

In response to massive battlefield setbacks, Russia has increased its attacks in Ukraine on everything from power plants and dams to railways, pipelines and ports. These attacks against civilian infrastructure are not random. Rather, they reflect an insidious calculus integral to modern Russian military theory. For more than 20 years, Russian military journals have emphasized the need to conduct noncontact warfare and target critical infrastructure. As a defense strategist with close to 20 years of military experience, I believe the world should brace for additional strikes as Moscow seeks ways to reestablish an upper hand in the conflict and...
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc – German interior minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany’s interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday. “I hope Serbia is acting fast now,” Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. “There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy.”
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Europe’s centre-left urges majority voting in some EU foreign policy -paper

BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s main centre-left parties believe the European Union should gradually transition to majority voting in some areas of foreign policy, according to a draft paper of the Party of European Socialists (PES) regional grouping obtained by Reuters. EU foreign policy currently requires the unanimous agreement...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Kherson plan is for ‘deportation’, not ‘evacuation – Ukrainian official

KYIV (Reuters) -Calls by a Russian-installed official for residents to flee the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and go to Russia amount to “deportation”, a Ukrainian regional official said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed head of the region by Moscow after Russian forces seized it...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday. The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions,...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

S.Korea president pledges to build strong readiness against N.Korea threats

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday said his government has been working on building a watertight readiness posture against North Korea’s provocations since he took office, following North Korea’s missile test and deployment of military aircraft that flew near the border dividing the two countries.
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over human rights

(Reuters) – Canada imposed new sanctions on Iran on Thursday in response to the government’s human rights abuses and destabilizing actions, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The new sanctions list includes three entities and 17 people including longtime Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, the ministry said.
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

India investigating Gambia children’s deaths, minister says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s external affairs minister told his Gambian counterpart on Thursday that New Delhi was investigating the deaths of some children in the African country, after a report provisionally linked the fatalities to a product manufactured in India. Indian health authorities announced a production halt...
INDIA
104.1 WIKY

Italy’s Giorgetti says he will be economy minister if asked by party

ROME (Reuters) – Giancarlo Giorgetti, a former industry minister and the deputy leader of the right-wing League party, said on Thursday he will be economy minister in Italy’s nascent government if League leader Matteo Salvini asks him to be. A rightist alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of...
EUROPE
104.1 WIKY

France expresses ‘deep concern’ over detained dual-nationals in Nicaragua

PARIS (Reuters) – French officials expressed “deep concern” on Thursday over the detention in Nicaragua of two women with joint French-Nicaraguan citizenship, on allegations of conspiracy and spreading fake news. The two women, Jeannine Horvilleur and Ana Alvarez Horvilleur, are the wife and daughter respectively of Nicaraguan...
EUROPE
Reuters

Burkina Faso to hold talks on new transition president

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s military officials, political parties and civil society leaders are set to begin talks on Friday to designate a new interim president and adopt a political transition charter two weeks after its second coup this year.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Russia drops criminal case against top economist Mau – sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s interior ministry has dropped a criminal case against leading economist Vladimir Mau, three sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters, four months after he was charged with massive fraud. The charges against Mau, an economic liberal with close links to top policymakers, sent shockwaves...
EUROPE
104.1 WIKY

NATO warns Moscow against any infrastructure attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO told Moscow on Tuesday it would meet attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a “united and determined response” and was also monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens...
MILITARY

