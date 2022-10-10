ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Washington County Commissioners Meeting Rescheduled

The regular Monday meeting of the Washington County Commissioners was moved this week to tomorrow, October 11, due to city and county offices closing for Columbus Day. At tomorrow's meeting, the Commissioners will discuss a request for ARPA funds for back-up power systems for the Washington County IT department after a presentation from Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management. They will also review an agreement between BTC Broadband and the Election Board for new phones and access points to support election activities. Reconciliations, donation acknowledgements, and the handling of surplus are also on the agenda.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Burn Ban Announced in Washington County

Despite the rainfall last night and precisely because it was so little, the Washington County Commissioners approved a return to a burn ban to be implemented immediately and to continue through October 24. The ban will then be extended if there is not enough moisture that has penetrated the top soil to bring about drought relief to the undersoil.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Faith in Business-BPD Free Event October 20

Faith in Business brings people together to fellowship, network, share best practices, and promote mutual growth. It is where dspeakers share keys to success and ways to integrate faith into one's sphere of relationships and influence. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Charlie Pilkington with Regent Bank and Faith in...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
Nowata County Re-enters Burn Ban

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning after not meeting on Monday due to it being Columbus Day. They approved several items and tabled a few for next week’s meeting. Due to the lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures over the past month, Nowata County decided...
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
Arvest Foundation Contributes $5,000 to Bartlesville Symphony

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra received a boost in funding thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to John Jenkins, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra executive director. “It is our pleasure to present this donation to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Man Seen on Arson Charge Due to Breakup

Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.
DEWEY, OK
DAR and Wreaths Across America Needs Your Help to Decorate the Graves of Veterans at White Rose Cemetary

The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR explains how each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach and it is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, White Rose Cemetary willbe in that number.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals Return to Pawhuska

The Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals return to Pawhuska October 20, 21 and 22 to the Osage County Fairgrounds indoors at the Brantly Arena. Billie Franks with the Women's Ranch Rodeo Association tells Bartlesville Radio the event begins with a kickoff at the Constentine Theater on Pawhuska on Thursday, October 20, at 6pm.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Celebrate Halloween Early at Sunfest Boofest

Sooner Park will be full of spooky activities that guarantee kids and their parents or guardians a fun and safe environment for an early Halloween celebration on October 22 from 4 to 9 pm. In addition to games, there will be an outdoor movie and a costume contest. Sooner Park is located at 420 Madison Boulevard.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Washington County Man Seen on Vehicle Theft

David Wayne Richard was seen in Washington County Court over Felony Charges alleging vehicle theft, possession firearm after conviction of felony, and finally a misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. According to a probable cause affidavit, a stolen vehicle was called in Monday October 10th, and was stopped by an officer...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’

TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
TULSA, OK
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted

TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
TULSA, OK

