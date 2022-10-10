Read full article on original website
Washington County Commissioners Meeting Rescheduled
The regular Monday meeting of the Washington County Commissioners was moved this week to tomorrow, October 11, due to city and county offices closing for Columbus Day. At tomorrow's meeting, the Commissioners will discuss a request for ARPA funds for back-up power systems for the Washington County IT department after a presentation from Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management. They will also review an agreement between BTC Broadband and the Election Board for new phones and access points to support election activities. Reconciliations, donation acknowledgements, and the handling of surplus are also on the agenda.
Burn Ban Announced in Washington County
Despite the rainfall last night and precisely because it was so little, the Washington County Commissioners approved a return to a burn ban to be implemented immediately and to continue through October 24. The ban will then be extended if there is not enough moisture that has penetrated the top soil to bring about drought relief to the undersoil.
Faith in Business-BPD Free Event October 20
Faith in Business brings people together to fellowship, network, share best practices, and promote mutual growth. It is where dspeakers share keys to success and ways to integrate faith into one's sphere of relationships and influence. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Charlie Pilkington with Regent Bank and Faith in...
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Nowata County Re-enters Burn Ban
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning after not meeting on Monday due to it being Columbus Day. They approved several items and tabled a few for next week’s meeting. Due to the lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures over the past month, Nowata County decided...
Arvest Foundation Contributes $5,000 to Bartlesville Symphony
The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra received a boost in funding thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to John Jenkins, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra executive director. “It is our pleasure to present this donation to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra...
Man Seen on Arson Charge Due to Breakup
Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
Five tribes calling for repeal of HB 1775
On Monday, Tulsa's sixth annual celebration of the holiday will be at Dream Keepers Park. The day is meant to celebrate Indigenous people's contribution to our communities.
DAR and Wreaths Across America Needs Your Help to Decorate the Graves of Veterans at White Rose Cemetary
The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR explains how each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach and it is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, White Rose Cemetary willbe in that number.
Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals Return to Pawhuska
The Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals return to Pawhuska October 20, 21 and 22 to the Osage County Fairgrounds indoors at the Brantly Arena. Billie Franks with the Women's Ranch Rodeo Association tells Bartlesville Radio the event begins with a kickoff at the Constentine Theater on Pawhuska on Thursday, October 20, at 6pm.
Celebrate Halloween Early at Sunfest Boofest
Sooner Park will be full of spooky activities that guarantee kids and their parents or guardians a fun and safe environment for an early Halloween celebration on October 22 from 4 to 9 pm. In addition to games, there will be an outdoor movie and a costume contest. Sooner Park is located at 420 Madison Boulevard.
Washington County Man Seen on Vehicle Theft
David Wayne Richard was seen in Washington County Court over Felony Charges alleging vehicle theft, possession firearm after conviction of felony, and finally a misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. According to a probable cause affidavit, a stolen vehicle was called in Monday October 10th, and was stopped by an officer...
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
Bartlesville Police Asks Parents To Be Cautious About Candy This Halloween
Bartlesville Police want parents to talk to their kids before Halloween about taking what they may think is candy from friends. Police have seen a significant increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, and a lot of them look like candy. They said parents should remind children to be careful...
Bristow woman pleads guilty for kidnapping victim at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty for kidnapping a woman at knifepoint at a Sapulpa gas station and forcing her to drive to Kellyville, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, age 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon...
Vape shop reports increase of young people trying to buy vapes, Claremore PD to continue stings
CLAREMORE, Okla. — There are calls for all vape shops across Green Country to comply with the law and make sure they’re asking anyone underage for ID. This comes as Claremore Police said they will continue to carry out undercover stings to make sure vape shops aren’t selling to children.
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’
TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
10 members of a drug trafficking organization indicted
TULSA, Okla. — A federal indictment has been unsealed charging 10 defendants with drug conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma announced this week. “Federal prosecutors and our law enforcement partners continue the fight to reduce the flow of deadly narcotics into northeastern Oklahoma,”...
