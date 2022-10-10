Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect located, arrested in July murder attempt
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July. On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief ‘tired’ and ‘upset’ after shots fired into car with woman and four children inside
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria offered a dramatic plea for the public’s help to solve a shooting that happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on MacArthur Highway in south Peoria. The chief said the female driver was seriously wounded. A child was injured, perhaps from flying glass,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
starvedrock.media
Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa
It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
wcbu.org
Mississippi man indicted on murder charges in West Peoria double homicide
A Mississippi man was indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury on six counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and stepson. Rickey Payne, 34, is charged with fatally shooting 32-year-old Quadreka Payne and, Cael Thornton, 8, last month at their West Peoria home. Payne's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Jailed For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine
While on probation, an Ottawa man is accused of dealing cocaine. Thirty-seven-year-old Glen Johnson was jailed Wednesday night on a charge of delivery of cocaine. He needs $50,000 to bond out of the La Salle County Jail. Johnson is on probation after pleading guilty last year in La Salle County...
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
25newsnow.com
Birthday marks Peoria man’s death after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s been one week since a Peoria man was shot and killed by Peoria Police. The police chief said the man was armed with a gun at the time. His friends and family cried and shared stories as they remembered his life. Samuel Vincent...
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Teen, juveniles arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five suspects have been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car Sunday evening, announced the Peoria Police Department on Monday. Just before midnight on Sunday, Peoria Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of McClure and Sheridan. However, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found
MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
wcbu.org
On his 60th birthday, family and friends mourn Peoria man killed in police shooting
Family and friends gathered in Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria to commemorate what would have been the 60th birthday of Samuel “Vincent” Richmond. Four Peoria police officers shot and killed Richmond in Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 10 p.m. on Oct. 3....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files new murder charges in West Peoria homicide case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has handed down murder charges in connection with a West Peoria double-homicide late last month. The grand jury Tuesday filed six counts of First-Degree Murder against Rickey Payne, 34, — three counts for the death of his 32-year-old wife Quardreka, and three for the death of Quadreka’s eight-year-old son, Cael Thornton.
25newsnow.com
Family remembering 18 year old who died in McLean County fatal car crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The young victim of a single-car fatal accident in McLean County Saturday is now being remembered as an ambitious entrepreneur and a great friend. 18-year-old Austin McKee started his own lawn care business as a child, taking an interest by helping his dad mow the lawn at 5 years old.
Comments / 6