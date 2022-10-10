ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect located, arrested in July murder attempt

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July. On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal

NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcclure, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
25newsnow.com

16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa

It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Late Night#Violent Crime
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Man Jailed For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine

While on probation, an Ottawa man is accused of dealing cocaine. Thirty-seven-year-old Glen Johnson was jailed Wednesday night on a charge of delivery of cocaine. He needs $50,000 to bond out of the La Salle County Jail. Johnson is on probation after pleading guilty last year in La Salle County...
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man indicted for West Peoria double homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was indicted for the murder of his wife and stepson Tuesday. According to Peoria County court documents, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was indicted for six counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Quadreka S. Payne and 8-year-old Cael Thornton. Prosecutors...
WEST PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Teen, juveniles arrested after fleeing police in stolen car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five suspects have been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car Sunday evening, announced the Peoria Police Department on Monday. Just before midnight on Sunday, Peoria Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of McClure and Sheridan. However, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
PEORIA, IL
FOX 2

Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found

MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
MAQUON, IL
1470 WMBD

Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files new murder charges in West Peoria homicide case

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has handed down murder charges in connection with a West Peoria double-homicide late last month. The grand jury Tuesday filed six counts of First-Degree Murder against Rickey Payne, 34, — three counts for the death of his 32-year-old wife Quardreka, and three for the death of Quadreka’s eight-year-old son, Cael Thornton.
WEST PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy