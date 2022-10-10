Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
European airlines see travel withstanding consumer squeeze for now
LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways-owner IAG, Europe’s biggest airline Ryanair and rival easyJet said demand for travel was holding up, calming worries that pressure on household budgets could stall aviation’s recovery from the pandemic. Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd also said on Thursday it was seeing consumers willing...
104.1 WIKY
Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track
BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France seriously disrupted fuel supplies Friday after the left-wing CGT union rejected a deal over a pay increase that two other unions had agreed to. The CFDT and CFE-CGC unions, which together represent a majority of the group’s French workers, agreed overnight to a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus. But The CGT rejected the deal, holding out for a 10% pay rise. Strikers are demanding higher wages from what they feel should be their share of windfall profits generated by high oil and gas prices amid the global energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The CGT called for a nationwide day of strike on Tuesday across French industry, railway and other sectors.
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen sees slight recovery in Q3 sales
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen deliveries were up just over 10% in the third quarter as supply chain troubles eased but still down 12.9% overall this year so far at just over 6 million vehicles, the carmaker said on Friday. Deliveries were down in every major region this year, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
No deal in France between CGT and TotalEnergies, union vows to continue strikes
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s CGT union, at the core of a weeks-long strike at refineries and some petrol depots of oil major TotalEnergies, walked away from wage talks Thursday night, slashing hopes the standoff, which has sapped petrol stations and strained the country’s nerves, would end. “We...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
104.1 WIKY
Japan considers extending nuclear plants’ life beyond 60 years – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government is considering extending its 60-year limit on the operation of nuclear power plants and may submit legislation on new rules next year, as it grapples with tight energy supplies and rising costs, the Nikkei daily reported on Friday. The new regulations under consideration...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-China faces its “Sputnik” moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its “Sputnik” moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. Under sweeping...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears
LONDON (Reuters) – Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions – which are due to end on Friday. Thirty-year gilt yields dropped...
104.1 WIKY
EU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union country leaders may support plans to launch a new gas price benchmark at a meeting next week, as they seek to curb energy prices for consumers and industries, a draft document showed. The leaders are set to meet on Oct. 20-21, days after the...
NATO to kick off nuclear drills involving B-52 bombers on Monday
BRUSSELS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - NATO said on Friday it would launch its annual nuclear exercise "Steadfast Noon" on Monday, with up to 60 aircraft taking part in training flights over Belgium, the North Sea and Britain to practise the use of U.S. nuclear bombs based in Europe.
104.1 WIKY
Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
104.1 WIKY
Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday. The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions,...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will invest 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) and take a 60% stake in a new joint venture with Chinese technology company Horizon Robotics for autonomous driving software and hardware, the carmaker said on Thursday. The companies will work together to develop technology that can integrate...
104.1 WIKY
Real Madrid renews Emirates Airline sponsorship deal until 2026
MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish soccer club Real Madrid said on Friday it renewed a sponsorship agreement with Emirates until 2026. Emirates’ logo has been the main sponsor on the jerseys worn by Real Madrid players since 2013. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)
104.1 WIKY
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
104.1 WIKY
Japan coalition ally to propose 2 trln yen for children in stimulus steps -draft
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s ruling coalition ally Komeito is set to propose 2 trillion yen in support measures for children over three years, a draft seen by Reuters showed on Thursday. The measures will feature in a package Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government plans to compile this month...
104.1 WIKY
China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 1,456 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 13, of which 313 were symptomatic and 1,143 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 1,624 new cases a day earlier – 372 symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. There...
Russia, under pressure in southern Ukraine, captures villages in east
KYIV/KUPIANSK, Ukraine, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian-backed forces have made some advances in eastern Ukraine, Britain said on Friday, even as Moscow's hold weakens in the south, where a Russian-installed official has offered to help residents flee a region Russia claims to have annexed.
Comments / 0