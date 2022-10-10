ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

104.1 WIKY

European airlines see travel withstanding consumer squeeze for now

LONDON (Reuters) – British Airways-owner IAG, Europe’s biggest airline Ryanair and rival easyJet said demand for travel was holding up, calming worries that pressure on household budgets could stall aviation’s recovery from the pandemic. Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd also said on Thursday it was seeing consumers willing...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Lufthansa CEO: aviation recovery is on track

BERLIN (Reuters) – The chief executive of Lufthansa said on Friday he was optimistic about the aviation industry’s recovery despite headwinds caused by high inflation and the war in Ukraine. “Air traffic will remain on its return to recovery, perhaps levelling off a bit,” Carsten Spohr said, adding,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France seriously disrupted fuel supplies Friday after the left-wing CGT union rejected a deal over a pay increase that two other unions had agreed to. The CFDT and CFE-CGC unions, which together represent a majority of the group’s French workers, agreed overnight to a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus. But The CGT rejected the deal, holding out for a 10% pay rise. Strikers are demanding higher wages from what they feel should be their share of windfall profits generated by high oil and gas prices amid the global energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The CGT called for a nationwide day of strike on Tuesday across French industry, railway and other sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Volkswagen sees slight recovery in Q3 sales

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen deliveries were up just over 10% in the third quarter as supply chain troubles eased but still down 12.9% overall this year so far at just over 6 million vehicles, the carmaker said on Friday. Deliveries were down in every major region this year, with...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Airplane
Economy
Airbus
Industry
Boeing
104.1 WIKY

UK bond market pressure eases a bit as end of BoE buying nears

LONDON (Reuters) – Longer-duration British gilt yields fell on Thursday, easing back from 20-year highs struck on Wednesday before the Bank of England bought 4.4 billion pounds ($4.88 billion) of debt at its daily reverse auctions – which are due to end on Friday. Thirty-year gilt yields dropped...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

EU leaders may back new gas price benchmark, document shows

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union country leaders may support plans to launch a new gas price benchmark at a meeting next week, as they seek to curb energy prices for consumers and industries, a draft document showed. The leaders are set to meet on Oct. 20-21, days after the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Spanish Finance Minister Calvino says drop in inflation is accelerating

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Spanish Finance Minister Nadia Calvino welcomed news on Friday that Spain’s inflation rate had dropped below 9%, and said she hoped the trend would continue. “We just got the very good news that the final inflation number for September is below 9%. So the downward...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August

(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Lindner: Ukraine can rely on G7 finance support in times of war

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have assured Ukrainian officials that they will continue to provide financial support for the time of the war, Germany’s finance minister said on Thursday. The reconstruction of Ukraine will require joint efforts from international financial institutions,...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Volkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will invest 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) and take a 60% stake in a new joint venture with Chinese technology company Horizon Robotics for autonomous driving software and hardware, the carmaker said on Thursday. The companies will work together to develop technology that can integrate...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Real Madrid renews Emirates Airline sponsorship deal until 2026

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish soccer club Real Madrid said on Friday it renewed a sponsorship agreement with Emirates until 2026. Emirates’ logo has been the main sponsor on the jerseys worn by Real Madrid players since 2013. (Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Inti Landauro)
SOCCER
104.1 WIKY

Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends

(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 1,456 new COVID-19 infections for Oct. 13, of which 313 were symptomatic and 1,143 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 1,624 new cases a day earlier – 372 symptomatic and 1,252 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH

