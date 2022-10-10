ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blog: The Tragic Murder of Louise Anderson

On the morning of Jan. 27, 1968, the battered body of a young woman was found in a snowbank near Skyline Boulevard and Old La Honda Road near Woodside. The woman had been stabbed and sexually assaulted. The body was identified via fingerprints as belonging to Mrs. Fairley Louise Anderson, a resident of West 41st Avenue in San Mateo. Law enforcement determined the body had been dragged through two barbed wire fences and dumped while still alive, where she died of exposure or blood loss or a combination of the two.
Lockdown of South San Francisco High

PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022                          . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
False calls about active shooters plague multiple Bay Area schools

Police in the Bay Area were investigating swatting incidents at multiple schools in San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, and more towns on Wednesday. The fake reports of shooters were intended to draw a large police response, which is known as swatting. In San Jose, police said they received a "hoax"...
SAN JOSE, CA
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified

BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
BERKELEY, CA
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools

Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Milpitas stabbing under investigation

One person is in custody after allegedly stabbing another person at a Milpitas apartment complex. The attack happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Cerrano apartments on Murphy Ranch Road, Milpitas police said. The victim was taken from the apartments to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect...
MILPITAS, CA
Angry Crockett residents confront officials over toxins in the air

CROCKETT, Calif. - A public meeting in Crockett got heated when community members demanded answers about why it took weeks to find out they were breathing in hydrogen sulfide. A foul odor has been coming from a wastewater treatment plant since early September, leading to hundreds of complaints. "This whole...
CROCKETT, CA
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help

OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools

Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
SAN JOSE, CA

