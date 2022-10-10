Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara family files assault charges against teens in viral video
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A family in Santa Clara says they’ve filed charges against two teen boys who were seen on video punching their 13-year-old son as he headed home from walking their dog. The video went viral after the boy’s older sister posted about it on Instagram.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The Tragic Murder of Louise Anderson
On the morning of Jan. 27, 1968, the battered body of a young woman was found in a snowbank near Skyline Boulevard and Old La Honda Road near Woodside. The woman had been stabbed and sexually assaulted. The body was identified via fingerprints as belonging to Mrs. Fairley Louise Anderson, a resident of West 41st Avenue in San Mateo. Law enforcement determined the body had been dragged through two barbed wire fences and dumped while still alive, where she died of exposure or blood loss or a combination of the two.
everythingsouthcity.com
Lockdown of South San Francisco High
PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
What is ‘swatting,’ and why is it dangerous?
Six schools across the Bay Area faced 'swatting' incidents on Wednesday morning, but what exactly is swatting and why is it happening so frequently?
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
Rape reported on Stanford campus Friday afternoon
A rape was reported on the campus of Stanford University on Friday, according to a community crime alert shared by the university.
KTVU FOX 2
False calls about active shooters plague multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area were investigating swatting incidents at multiple schools in San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, and more towns on Wednesday. The fake reports of shooters were intended to draw a large police response, which is known as swatting. In San Jose, police said they received a "hoax"...
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified
BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
KTVU FOX 2
Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict
Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict. A U.S. District Court has awarded over $2 million to a former superintendent for San Jose’s Evergreen School District. The veteran educator filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in 2020, claiming she was being paid less than her male colleague.
KTVU FOX 2
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Milpitas stabbing under investigation
One person is in custody after allegedly stabbing another person at a Milpitas apartment complex. The attack happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Cerrano apartments on Murphy Ranch Road, Milpitas police said. The victim was taken from the apartments to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect...
KTVU FOX 2
3 suspects nabbed after man beaten, forced into trunk of car in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old man told police he woke up in a creek bed after being beaten unconscious on Monday, following a fight in Union City with suspects who were later arrested. Officers responded to reports of a fight about 7:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Medallion...
Police put Woodside High School on lockdown Wednesday after 'swatting' call
Woodside High School students and staffers were put on lockdown Wednesday, Oct. 12, after police received a call that there was a possible active shooter on campus in what turned out to be a false "swatting" call, police said. At 10:58 a.m. the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent out...
KTVU FOX 2
Angry Crockett residents confront officials over toxins in the air
CROCKETT, Calif. - A public meeting in Crockett got heated when community members demanded answers about why it took weeks to find out they were breathing in hydrogen sulfide. A foul odor has been coming from a wastewater treatment plant since early September, leading to hundreds of complaints. "This whole...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
Bay Area school shooter hoax: Swatting can leave psychological trauma for everyone, experts say
Various Bay Area police departments received false calls Wednesday that reported an active shooter at schools -- which turned out to be incidents of swatting. This is a trend nationwide, and many mental health experts say it can cause some serious problems.
San Jose homeless handed lifesaving tools
Fire extinguishers, Narcan and headlamps aren’t gifts that typically elicit a giddy reaction, but the cruel reality of living on the streets of San Jose can change that. For homeless residents in Santa Clara County, encampment fires, drug overdoses and collisions between people and vehicles are part of life, and with that comes death. Homeless deaths have increased over the last decade, and advocates want to break the trend.
