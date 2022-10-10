ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

WHIZ

Commissioners Discuss West 40 Sewer Project

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners met today to discuss a sewer project that would affect homeowners in the Hopewell area. Muskingum County Sewer Department Manager Stan Lucas shared some of the details that were discussed during the meeting. “So a developer was interested in building some apartments...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Boil Advisory Lifted

The City of Zanesville has lifted the boil advisory put in place after a water main break on Monday afternoon. The break took place on a 16 inch line that runs from the Riverside Ballpark under the Muskingum River to just north of Cleveland Cliffs (formerly Lear Corp./Armco Steel Facilities).
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Education of Yesterday Farm Show Returns to Dresden

DRESDEN, Ohio – The 18th Annual Country Crossroads Education of Yesterday Farm Show is an event that showcases antique equipment and demonstrates how things worked nearly a century ago. The event will be held this weekend at the intersection of State Routes 60 and 16, just North of Dresden and Promoter Kendra Moore Hindel shared what attendees can expect and what makes the event worthwhile.
DRESDEN, OH
WHIZ

Mayor Provides Dug Road Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – For over two years, Muskingum Avenue, better known as Dug Road, has been closed, following a landslide. Planning and design began two years ago to completely rebuild the dangerous section of roadway, including putting in a sewer line and storm sewer to handle spring water from Putnam Hill.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WHIZ

15 Charged in “Snapped” Off Indictments

More than a dozen Muskingum County residents accused of defrauding federal and state food, childcare, and Medicaid benefits programs are facing the consequences after being indicted by the Muskingum County Grand Jury. Their charges are a result of a year-long investigation conducted by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office and Muskingum...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

Urban Comforts closes doors for good

A local restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Urban Comforts Eatery, has served its last meal. The management said that unfortunately they never fully recovered from the pandemic and that rising food costs, among other things, made the difficult decision necessary. Urban Comforts opened roughly three and a half years ago and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SR-315 reopens after Wednesday night crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 315 northbound was closed after an accident involving a semi-truck Wednesday night. At 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night a few lanes of SR-315 were closed at Goodale Avenue due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to Columbus police, the ramp from Broad […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show

Circleville, Ohio – October in Pickaway County means harvest time, a change in season, and Preparation of the Pumpkin Show. If you are looking for a gander at giant pumpkins, enjoy the end of the season, or taste all things Pumpkin you might as well come down to Circlevilles 2022 Pumpkin Show hosted in Downtown Circleville Ohio.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Outdoor Life

Ohio Hunter Tags Stud Buck from Small Property After Getting Permission from Landowner

Many deer hunters like to gripe about how property leasing and outfitters have ruined deer hunting. Private land, and the big bucks that can grow on it, have become such a valuable resource that it’s impossible to get hunting permission with a handshake anymore. But Luke Sheets, who lives in Lancaster, Ohio, proved that’s not exactly true. After watching deer on trail cameras during the lead-up to Ohio’s archery season, Sheets tagged a 13-point buck on opening day this year. He shot the buck with a crossbow on private land where he has permission to hunt.
LANCASTER, OH
WDTN

13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week- Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang

ZANESVILLE, OH- If you remember back to last week we introduced you to a puppy named Fester. Well now it’s time to meet the rest of his family. Meet Pugsley, Chucky, Boo and Fang. They’re all Rottweiler/Basset Hounds up for adoption this Halloween season at the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking

On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
NEW MARSHFIELD, OH

