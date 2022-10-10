Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Winter, Russell
Russell James Winter, born July 8, 1938 in Oxnard, California passed away October 10, 222 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Sonora, CA.
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin Harvest Festival at Quarry Park Adventures this weekend
Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend. This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.
mymotherlode.com
Hamilton, Clariece
Clariece Gay Hamilton, born July 3, 1935 in Sonora, California passed away October 9, 2022 at Wagner Heights Rehabilitation Center in Stockton, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/09/2022. Age: 87. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Details About Columbia CRC Meeting Announced
Columbia, CA — An early chance to weigh in about plans to use the Columbia Armory as a Community Resilience Center is coming up later this month. The first town hall will be on October 24 at 6pm, at the Armory building located at 10747 Airport Road in Columbia. Tuolumne County leaders are hoping to gain input on what the community would like to see housed at the facility. The county is hoping to receive grant money to move the project forward. The site would host programs and services on a day-to-day basis, and serve as an emergency shelter if needed during times of fires or other disasters.
mymotherlode.com
Maxwell, Oliver
Oliver Herbert Maxwell, born August 3, 1927 in Sonora, California passed away October 10, 2022 at Avalon Health Care of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Wright, Cordell
Cordell Ray Wright, born June 6, 1950 in Scotia, California passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/05/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
Students at elementary school in Sacramento hospitalized after smelling odor
SACRAMENTO - Hazmat workers are investigating an unknown chemical odor at a school in Sacramento that sent some students to the hospital.The incident happened at Ethel Philips Elementary School, which is at 2930 21st Ave., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Students and staff smelled an odor they described as "chemically". Soon after, 10 students with "minor complaints" were transported to the hospital. The condition of the students is not worsening, the fire department says. Hazmat crews are at the school working to identify the source of the odor. This is a developing story.
mymotherlode.com
Reed, Thranna
Thranna Correnea Reed, born August 20, 1939 in West Virginia passed away September 26, 2022 in Citrus Heights, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted in cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 83. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
Nelson, Ora
Ora Beth Nelson, born June 10, 1934 in Oklahoma passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/07/2022. Age: 88. Residence: Sonora, CA.
mymotherlode.com
New Dodge Ridge Snowsports School Director No Stranger To Resort
Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort is looking to update its snowsports lessons program and has hired a former employee to achieve that goal. Taking on the role of Snowsports School Director is Paul Mundy. Resort officials say his hiring will be a “welcome home” of sorts, as he is a former management team member. For 22 years, from the 1980s to 2000, Mundy served as director of the ski school and race programs, while also doing sales and marketing for the resort.
Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home." There isn't a law against people...
mymotherlode.com
Kohn, Paul
Paul Clarence Kohn, born August 10, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at his residence in Groveland, California. Cremation is planned with burial at San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/30/2022. Age: 90.
goldcountrymedia.com
Turning perils to pearls for 30 years: Folsom ministry hits a milestone
There was music, worship and dining under the stars in the Historic Folsom Plaza last Thursday night, all in celebration of a Folsom nonprofit that has dedicated countless hours to helping others. Thursday’s event was a special celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Powerhouse Ministries in Folsom. The event...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Housing Market October Update – Not as bad as you are hearing
Roseville, Calif.- Many people are talking about the housing market and how it is about to crash or is in “free fall.” Based on what is said or written about the real estate market, it is understandable for people to have reservations. It is essential to look at the factors impacting the housing market and understand that the basics of the industry are still intact.
mymotherlode.com
Two CAL Fire Firefighters Injured In Vehicle Fire
Placerville, CA – Two CAL Fire firefighters were injured after trying to extinguish a vehicle fire that erupted at a Placerville fire station in Amador County. The blaze began around 7 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 9). CAL Fire officials detailed, “Two CAL FIRE personnel from the Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU) assigned to the Placerville Fire Center sustained injuries as a result of a vehicle fire at the Placerville Fire Center facility.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
mymotherlode.com
Columbia College Foundation Providing $50,000 In New Scholarships
Columbia, CA — The Columbia College Foundation is celebrating its 50th anniversary by providing a $50,000 boost for scholarships over the next two years. The announcement was made at a recent 50th-anniversary celebration attended by over 70 donors, friends, and students. Foundation President Charles Segerstrom says, “We believe this...
mymotherlode.com
Howard, Homer Jr.
Howard Homer Edwards Jr. of Groveland Passed away Oct 11, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora a celebration of life will be held at 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15, 2022 at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home. Date of Death: 10/11/2022. Age: 85. Residence: Groveland, CA. Celebration of Life: 11:30AM Saturday Oct 15,...
mymotherlode.com
Wandering Pooch Needs Public’s Help
Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the pretty pooch in the image box, she needs the public’s help. Tuolumne County Animal Control officers found her recently and named her Winnie. Once at the shelter and with no owner claiming her, Animal Control officials detailed, “Officers noticed she wasn’t putting any weight on one of her legs and took her to the vet.”
