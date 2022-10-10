Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
lastwordonsports.com
Ottawa Senators Schedule Could Ease Loss of Cam Talbot
The news that Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot will miss the start of the season with an injury was a tough one to see. A team that is loaded with expectations, you never want to see anyone go down. However, one silver lining for the Senators is that unlike years past, the Ottawa Senators schedule may actually help. Ultimately, the Sens’ schedule should be light enough for the Senators to get by as is.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Set 2022-23 Opening Night Roster: What Next?
After a busy summer, the Ottawa Senators are ready to start the 2022-23 season. Derick Brassard inked a one-year, league minimum contract on Monday [Oct. 10], turning his professional tryout into a full-time role. However, confirmation of the 35-year-old’s return wasn’t the only key development. The Senators also...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres prediction, pick, odds: Sabres open with their captain back
Ottawa figures to be in some high-scoring affairs this season. They added serious star talent to their forward group in Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux, who join a solid core that includes Josh Norris, Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson. Buffalo's roster is looking largely the same, and it's one that struggled last season. Despite some potential growing pains for such a new team, Ottawa is the moneyline bet here to win. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
Yardbarker
Senators Need Brannstrom to Prove He’s a Long-Term Piece
When the Ottawa Senators re-signed Erik Brannstrom to a one-year, $900,000 contract in early September, the message was clear – this was his last season to prove that he deserved to be in the lineup. Since his arrival in 2019, he’s played just 116 games, continually bouncing between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL), never playing more than 53 games with the Senators in a single season. For a player expected to be a key part of the team’s defence, the Senators certainly hoped to see more from him by now.
lastwordonsports.com
What a New Roope Hintz Contract Could Look Like
After keeping the fanbase biting their nails all summer and into early October, the Dallas Stars finally completed deals with both of their restricted free agent (RFA) priorities. Those deals will keep both Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson in Dallas for the next few years. Whatever your thoughts are on Jim Nill and his cap management, there is no denying his savvy pedigree as one of the best contract negotiators in the league.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Calgary Flames
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
lastwordonsports.com
Former New Jersey Devils Defenceman Retires From Professional Hockey
It has been bittersweet when it comes to hanging up the skates. We already saw it earlier in the offseason with Boston Bruins’ Zdeno Chara retiring from the game of hockey. Another player has chosen the same path. Andy Greene, who spent this past season with the New York Islanders, has officially retired from professional hockey. Andry Green retires after a very successful NHL career.
lastwordonsports.com
Buffalo Sabres Re-Sign Coach to New Deal
The new era of Buffalo Sabres hockey is underway. They finally named a captain in Kyle Okposo, and the team finished last year on a stronger note. General Manager Kevyn Adams has done an excellent job of righting the ship, and the coaching has been great. The Buffalo Sabres have signed head coach Don Granato to a multi-year extension to remain with the club. The deal doesn’t actually kick in until the 2024-25 season.
