The news that Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot will miss the start of the season with an injury was a tough one to see. A team that is loaded with expectations, you never want to see anyone go down. However, one silver lining for the Senators is that unlike years past, the Ottawa Senators schedule may actually help. Ultimately, the Sens’ schedule should be light enough for the Senators to get by as is.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO