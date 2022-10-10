Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Madison’s co-op living: from Fellowship Farm to the future
“The first word I learned to spell was co-op. C-O-dash-O-P.”. Charlie Uphoff, my grandfather, lives on a small farm in Fitchburg. Born in 1944, he grew up there with his parents — and the pacifists, summer campers and people displaced by World War II who temporarily found a home at Fellowship Farm.
captimes.com
Dane County youth climate change conference planned for Nov. 12
About a year ago, Sturgeon Moritz attended the first Dane County High School Climate Action Conference. “It just blew my mind how cool all this stuff was and all the other folks who are doing this stuff, they were so neat,” Moritz recalled. “I was like, ‘Yo, I want to join the squad,’ and then here I am a year later on the planning committee for it, which is super cool.”
captimes.com
UW-Madison brings in largest, most diverse freshman class in history
This year the University of Wisconsin-Madison is ushering in the largest and most racially diverse freshman class in the institution’s history, breaking records for the second consecutive year. The university announced Monday 8,628 freshmen are enrolled this fall, compared to last year’s 8,465 freshmen. Despite the university offering nearly...
captimes.com
Letter | Don't defund police; fix them
Dear Editor: Defunding the police will not change the current culture. What is needed is psychological pre-screening to prevent anyone from becoming a police officer who is in it to exert power over others or has racist beliefs. Everyone needs to be treated the same. Another problem is a tendency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
Wisconsin officials say Flex Lanes improve Beltline travel time, warn against speeding
Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation has noticed a major improvement to travel times on Madison’s Beltline since opening Flex Lanes in July — by 30%, to be exact. Madison's Beltline is one of the most widely used highways in the city. The new Flex Lanes allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak travel periods.
captimes.com
MATC students celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Like many students of color, Madison College student Ben Schneider grew up assimilating to white culture. At a discussion panel at the school on Indigenous People’s Day Monday, Schneider talked about the importance of having spaces where students can be themselves. Schneider, the vice chair of the Native American...
captimes.com
Sweetgreen, the king of salad chains, is coming to Madison
As Madison’s fast food landscape approaches peak “bowl trend” — think burrito bowls, poke bowls, ramen bowls and grain bowls — one of the biggest players in the game is set to open in Madison next year. Sweetgreen, a Washington, D.C.-based fast salad chain founded...
Comments / 0