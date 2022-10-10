ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
