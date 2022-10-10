Read full article on original website
Joel Klatt Names The 'Clear' Heisman Favorite This Season
In a tweet sent out Monday, Joel Klatt announced that C.J. Stroud is his 'clear favorite' to win the Heisman Trophy. Klatt also mentioned a bevy of other names which he thought deserved recognition. The list included quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), Hendon ...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Earns SEC Honor Following Standout Performance Against Arkansas
The accolades continue to roll in for Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers.
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Alabama Week
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to kickoff Alabama Week. Heupel updated the status of safety Jaylen McCollough following his arrest on Sunday evening and touched on Cedric Tillman’s injury. Heupel’s entire Monday press conference is above.
Prominent College Football Writer Reveals 'Week 6 Heisman Hype' List
The college football regular season is halfway done, and a handful of players have started to separate themselves in the race to lift the Heisman Trophy. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports offered a glimpse at his Heisman favorites Tuesday. Dodd tweeted his "Week Six Heisman Hype" list, which is ...
USA TODAY Sports projects Florida to play a familiar opponent in bowl game
USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl projections following Week 6 of the college football season. They currently have the Florida Gators playing the Utah Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl, set to take place on Dec. 17. Florida and Utah have already seen each other on the field...
Hendon Hooker leapfrogs Bryce Young, Caleb Williams in Week 6's Heisman Poll
Following Week 5, the College Wire editors submitted their weekly Heisman Poll ballots. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to distance himself from the closest competition. Given the performance of Hendon Hooker, it might be a two-horse race when it is all said and done. Hooker can make a name for himself this week against Alabama.
How Josh Heupel's coaching tree has fared against Alabama in 2022
No. 8 (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. The matchup will be Josh Heupel’s second against the Crimson Tide as Tennessee’s head coach....
Former Alabama OC Lane Kiffin comments on Bryan Harsin's status at Auburn
Former Alabama offensive coordinator and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin knows what it’s like to have the reigns taken away. He was terminated as the head coach at USC. Actually, Trojan’s athletic director Pat Haden fired Kiffin at the Los Angeles International Airport after the loss. Kiffin has coached for eight different teams between the NFL and NCAA.
