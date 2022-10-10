Read full article on original website
Here’s what the White House is expecting today’s Social Security COLA increase to be
The White House predicted that Americans on Social Security will see a $140 per month increase ahead of Thursday, when the Social Security Administration is expected to announce a cost of living adjustment (COLA).
Testimony underscores Trump’s desire to go to Capitol on Jan. 6
Testimony and communications from Secret Service agents and former White House officials shared Thursday showed former President Trump was intent on traveling to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol cited the evidence to bolster the case that Trump was insistent about going to the […]
Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump
The televised vote comes after the panel wavered for months on whether it would subpoena the bombastic former president, who has frequently criticized the investigation as a partisan witch hunt designed to hurt him politically.
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate.
Harris calls 2020 election deniers running for office a ‘very scary situation’
Vice President Harris called it a “very scary situation” that so many GOP candidates running to oversee state and local elections in their states have questioned or pushed baseless claims about the 2020 election. “There are 11 candidates in 11 states running for secretary of state, which is a position that means you’re running elections, […]
Five takeaways from likely last Jan. 6 hearing
The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, held what may be its final public hearing on Thursday, seeking to put a fine point on its argument that the violence that day was fueled by former President Trump’s words and actions. The hearing featured no live witnesses, but did include […]
