GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – The incumbent vice chair of the Kent County Board faces a challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the board’s 10th District seat. Republican and Kent County Board Vice Chair Emily Post Brieve will square off against Democrat Julie Humphreys in the November general election for the county board seat representing all of Gaines Township as well as a small, southwest corner of Kentwood bound by 56th Street to the north and Eastern Avenue to the east.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO