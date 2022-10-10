Read full article on original website
3 candidates want to serve Muskegon Heights and parts of Norton Shores, Muskegon on county board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Three candidates, two of them with deep ties to the city of Muskegon Heights, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. Muskegon Heights City Council Member Andre L. Williams is running as an independent for...
With felony murder conviction vacated, Muskegon woman now free after 33 years
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – LaTonya Renee Hobson is getting another chance to experience life as a free woman. After serving 33 years in prison for felony murder, Hobson, a Muskegon area native, was released from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in late September. “I went into prison...
Proposed townhomes near Mona Shores High School get planners’ OK
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A proposal for a townhome complex next to Mona Shores High School was recommended for approval by the Norton Shores Planning Commission following a lengthy, standing-room-only meeting Tuesday. The commission voted 5-2 to recommend the city council approve the 79-unit Fairway Farms complex on Seminole...
Fox17
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
$21.5M sewer project that’s closed streets near Van Andel Arena nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Crews are nearing completion on replacing a sewer system in a busy part of downtown Grand Rapids. For the last seven months, motorists may have spotted “road closed” signs along Monroe Avenue at the intersection of Market Avenue and Fulton Street. The closed sections of roads are located near Van Andel Arena and The B.O.B., among other venues and businesses.
Judge orders jail for man’s ‘outrageous’ act of spiking woman’s water with anti-freeze substance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man’s decision to slip an anti-freeze component into a co-worker’s water bottle was “nothing short of outrageous,” a judge said in sentencing the man to jail. Johnny Jesus Castellanos, 49, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for aggravated stalking...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million
Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
Incumbent faces retired educator in race for county board seat representing Grand Rapids Township
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI – An incumbent Kent County Commissioner faces a retired educator in the November general election for the county commission’s 11th District. Republican Kent County Commissioner Lindsey Thiel will compete against Democrat and retired educator John Considine for the two-year seat Nov. 8 representing Grand Rapids Township and the eastern half of Plainfield Township.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Body cam video released of West Michigan officer firing at armed U-Haul chase suspect
WALKER, MI -- Police released body cam video showing a West Michigan officer firing at an armed man who later, while wounded, led police on a chaotic chase in a stolen U-Haul truck that crashed into several cruisers. The body cam video was released as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker...
North Muskegon calls on residents to help draft 'once-in-a-generation' master plan
NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Billed as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity, North Muskegon city leaders are calling on residents to draft a revised master plan and zoning ordinance, which could impact development for years to come. The city’s current master plan was written in 1998. The campaign driving the revision...
Incumbent faces former Kentwood commissioner in race for Kent County Board’s 13th District
KENTWOOD, MI – An incumbent Kent County commissioner will face a former Kentwood city commissioner in the November general election for the county board’s 13th District. Democrat and Kent County Commissioner Michelle McCloud will square off against Republican Tom McKelvey in the race for the board seat representing all of Kentwood except for the western portion of the city.
Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI — After closing for good earlier this week, the Golden Corral building in Walker is set to be demolished and turned into a Chick-fil-A. The Golden Corral, at 3461 Alpine Ave., was the last of the buffet chain’s West Michigan location. The 2-acre lot will...
Meet the 11 candidates running for the Grand Rapids school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The nine-member Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least two new faces after the Nov. 8 general election with longtime members not seeking reelection. The school board could see a major shakeup this year with five, four-year seats up...
16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road
KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
Kent County Board vice chair faces challenger in race for 10th District
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – The incumbent vice chair of the Kent County Board faces a challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the board’s 10th District seat. Republican and Kent County Board Vice Chair Emily Post Brieve will square off against Democrat Julie Humphreys in the November general election for the county board seat representing all of Gaines Township as well as a small, southwest corner of Kentwood bound by 56th Street to the north and Eastern Avenue to the east.
Two candidates seeking chance to represent much of Muskegon County in state House
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Two candidates, one of whom won a four-way primary race, are competing in the November election to represent a large section of Muskegon County in the state House. Democrat Will Snyder, who beat out three candidates in the August primary, and Republican Michael L. Haueisen...
5 candidates on Nov. 8 election ballot for West Ottawa school board race
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are five candidates who will appear on the election ballot for the West Ottawa Public Schools Board of Education race in November. There are four, four-year seats on the seven-member school board that are up for grabs to represent the district of roughly 6,500 students. Trustee Kate McCoy also has an expiring seat but is not seeking reelection.
WZZM 13
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
A teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
