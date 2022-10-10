ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MLive

$21.5M sewer project that’s closed streets near Van Andel Arena nears completion

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Crews are nearing completion on replacing a sewer system in a busy part of downtown Grand Rapids. For the last seven months, motorists may have spotted “road closed” signs along Monroe Avenue at the intersection of Market Avenue and Fulton Street. The closed sections of roads are located near Van Andel Arena and The B.O.B., among other venues and businesses.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million

Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces retired educator in race for county board seat representing Grand Rapids Township

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI – An incumbent Kent County Commissioner faces a retired educator in the November general election for the county commission’s 11th District. Republican Kent County Commissioner Lindsey Thiel will compete against Democrat and retired educator John Considine for the two-year seat Nov. 8 representing Grand Rapids Township and the eastern half of Plainfield Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces former Kentwood commissioner in race for Kent County Board’s 13th District

KENTWOOD, MI – An incumbent Kent County commissioner will face a former Kentwood city commissioner in the November general election for the county board’s 13th District. Democrat and Kent County Commissioner Michelle McCloud will square off against Republican Tom McKelvey in the race for the board seat representing all of Kentwood except for the western portion of the city.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road

KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kent County Board vice chair faces challenger in race for 10th District

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI – The incumbent vice chair of the Kent County Board faces a challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the board’s 10th District seat. Republican and Kent County Board Vice Chair Emily Post Brieve will square off against Democrat Julie Humphreys in the November general election for the county board seat representing all of Gaines Township as well as a small, southwest corner of Kentwood bound by 56th Street to the north and Eastern Avenue to the east.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 candidates on Nov. 8 election ballot for West Ottawa school board race

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are five candidates who will appear on the election ballot for the West Ottawa Public Schools Board of Education race in November. There are four, four-year seats on the seven-member school board that are up for grabs to represent the district of roughly 6,500 students. Trustee Kate McCoy also has an expiring seat but is not seeking reelection.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged

SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

