Kevin Crye running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Thursday, Kevin Crye spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Shasta County Supervisor District 1. To get more information about Crye,...
Jessica Giannola running for Chico City Council District 6
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Jessica Giannola spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council District 6. To get more information about Giannola,...
Kymberly Vollmers running for Redding City Council
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Thursday, Kymberly Vollmers spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Redding City Council. To get more information about Vollmers, watch the...
Ron Lassonde running for Paradise Town Council
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Ron Lassonde spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Paradise Town Council. To get more information about Lassonde, watch the...
Some candidates claim people are stealing their campaign signs
PARADISE, Calif. - Some candidates claim their campaign signs that are posted around town are getting stolen. Paradise Mayor Steve Crowder, who is running again for Town Council, says he and Ron Lassonde have lost at least three signs so far. The latest being a sign on Pearson Rd. and others on Nunneley and Clark Rds.
Fewer than 300 west Redding voters receive wrong ballot type
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fewer than 300 voters in Shasta County received the wrong ballot type ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election, according to Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen. Allen said the error was due to updates that were completed after the Primary Election when the clerk’s office...
Joshua Johnson running for Redding City Council
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Joshua Johnson spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Redding City Council. To get more information about Johnson, watch the...
Addison Winslow running for Chico City Council District 4
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Addison Winslow spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Winslow, watch the...
Monica McDaniel running for Chico City Council District 3
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Monica McDaniel spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about McDaniel, watch the...
Natalie Sheard running for Oroville City Council District F
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Monday, Natalie Sheard spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Oroville City Council District F. To get more information about Sheard,...
Nichole Nava running for Chico City Council District 4
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Nichole Nava spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Nava, watch the...
Steve Crowder running for Paradise Mayor
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Monday, Steve Crowder spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Town of Paradise Mayor. To get more information about Crowder, watch...
District Attorney responds to limited jail space concerns in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Jail space is something we’ve been talking about across the Northstate for years. Now, the Shasta County District Attorney has taken to social media to address public concerns. District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett posted a statement on Facebook about released offenders. In it, she says...
Morgan Kennedy running for Chico City Council District 2
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Morgan Kennedy spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Kennedy, watch the...
Tehama County to get $320,000 to help improvements to Woodson Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County will receive $320,000 to study if the Woodson Bridge over the Sacramento River can be restored or if a new bridge needs to be built. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant on Wednesday. The grants are under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
Jumping camp- homeless encampment growing at Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - Homeless camp clear outs are back on track, starting at Windchime Park. The city has slowly cleared homeless camps since July, beginning with Comanche Creek, then part of Little Chico Creek and now Windchime Park. Shelley Holland has lived across the street from Windchime Park for about...
What to Know About DUI Stops in Redding, California
Even if you have nothing to hide and aren’t doing anything wrong, getting stopped by law enforcement at a sobriety checkpoint can be at least a moderately frightening experience. For this reason, we’ve compiled this short guide regarding DUI stops in California so you can be better informed of your rights, what to do if those rights or violated, and how a Tehama County DUI lawyer can help if you’ve been accused of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol here in Redding, California.
Who Are Those Guys? A Closer Look at the Shasta Freedom Coalition
In the classic Hollywood Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the titular characters played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford are followed by a six-rider posse after their second train robbery. For the rest of the film, the lawmen dog the two outlaws as they flee the western United States and attempt to escape to Bolivia. We never quite see the chasing posse in detail, just the silhouettes of the riders in the distance, but every time Butch and Sundance look back, they’re there.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Asunken boat revealed by the depths of Lake Shasta sparked a mystery this week: How did a World War II landing craft end up in a California lake?. On Sunday, Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted on social media that they'd found a boat once used on the USS Monrovia, a storied troop transport vessel that saw action in Europe and the Pacific. As Shasta Lake receded in the worsening drought, the boat emerged from the depths. But no one was quite sure how it ended up there.
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
