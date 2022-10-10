ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season

Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes

The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Hunter Dickinson not running from loathing of rivals: 'I'd rather they hate me'

Hunter Dickinson — Michigan’s star big man — isn’t running from the hate of his rivals. What are the B1G Basketball Media Days without a little controversy? Dickinson provided just that. Dickinson didn’t hold back any punches when discussing his disdain for the Wolverines’ rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Cheerleader Flip Video Is Going Viral

Usually, College GameDay shows love to the Ohio State football team, but tonight, the official Twitter account for the ESPN program paid homage to OSU cheerleading. GameDay shared an awesome video of Ohio State cheerleaders executing a flipping stunt. Judging by the celebration afterwards, it looks like it was the first stunt for the male cheerleader serving as the base.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Tom Izzo Mentioned For University President: Fans React

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation Thursday, stating that he's "lost confidence" in the school's Board of Trustees. Former board member Brian Mossallam proposed an unorthodox replacement. "There is only one person who can unite our fractured University in the interim," Mossallam wrote. "I say this with...
EAST LANSING, MI
Mel Tucker
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News

Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
COLUMBUS, OH
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Jeremy Fears Jr.

Tom Izzo’s 2023 recruiting class has potentially turned into one for the ages and has earned the Hall of Fame coach plenty of praise for his efforts recently. The future looks bright for Michigan State men’s basketball. While certainly big man Xavier Booker looks like the headliner of...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
DEWITT, MI
golfcourseindustry.com

KemperSports expands into Ohio

KemperSports announced it has selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio-area public golf courses. The company has partnered with the City of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club. KemperSports has also been retained by New Era Golf to operate Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 new golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
