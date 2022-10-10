Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salvage Michgian State's season
Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
Ohio State football has two new, real formidable foes
The Ohio State football program has dominated the Big Ten for the majority of the last two decades. They have won more Big Ten Championships than anyone else and have been the only program to win a national title in that span as well. No other Big Ten program has even competed for one.
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson not running from loathing of rivals: 'I'd rather they hate me'
Hunter Dickinson — Michigan’s star big man — isn’t running from the hate of his rivals. What are the B1G Basketball Media Days without a little controversy? Dickinson provided just that. Dickinson didn’t hold back any punches when discussing his disdain for the Wolverines’ rivals Ohio State and Michigan State.
saturdaytradition.com
Sherrone Moore addresses questions of Michigan potentially tipping plays in 2022
There are rumors flying that Michigan has been tipping plays this year. Offensive line coach and co-OC Sherrone Moore addressed those comments in his news conference Wednesday morning. From his standpoint, he doesn’t see what the problem is. “People call out things they think they see, but they really...
Snakebitten Ohio State stars, SEC bias and the greatest WR room in history: Buckeye Talk rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants about college football and Ohio State football that he had saved up from test subscribers. Topics covered in order:. Snakebitten Ohio State football stars through the years, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Is college football in a...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
Look: Ohio State Cheerleader Flip Video Is Going Viral
Usually, College GameDay shows love to the Ohio State football team, but tonight, the official Twitter account for the ESPN program paid homage to OSU cheerleading. GameDay shared an awesome video of Ohio State cheerleaders executing a flipping stunt. Judging by the celebration afterwards, it looks like it was the first stunt for the male cheerleader serving as the base.
Tom Izzo Mentioned For University President: Fans React
Michigan State president Samuel Stanley Jr. announced his resignation Thursday, stating that he's "lost confidence" in the school's Board of Trustees. Former board member Brian Mossallam proposed an unorthodox replacement. "There is only one person who can unite our fractured University in the interim," Mossallam wrote. "I say this with...
College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo
Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game
The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1. Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.
Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News
Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
Ohio State Reportedly Bans Ex-Buckeye All-American For Stealing Practice Tape
Ohio State Football is known for producing NFL talent, Heisman Trophy finalists, and numerous award winners each year. However, one of the program's own former All-Americans was reportedly involved in a 2021 legal battle with the university over stealing unauthorized practice film. In ...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Commitment Scouting Report: Jeremy Fears Jr.
Tom Izzo’s 2023 recruiting class has potentially turned into one for the ages and has earned the Hall of Fame coach plenty of praise for his efforts recently. The future looks bright for Michigan State men’s basketball. While certainly big man Xavier Booker looks like the headliner of...
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
golfcourseindustry.com
KemperSports expands into Ohio
KemperSports announced it has selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio-area public golf courses. The company has partnered with the City of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club. KemperSports has also been retained by New Era Golf to operate Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 new golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
Four Columbus-area golf courses under new management by Chicago-based KemperSports
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Four Columbus-area golf courses are under new management. KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company headquartered in Chicago, has partnered with the city of Dublin to manage The Golf Club of Dublin and Bayberry Capital to manage New Albany Links and Bent Tree Golf Club in Sunbury. […]
