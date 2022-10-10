Read full article on original website
Evansville food truck back in business after fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
These 23 Evansville Area Stores Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Day 2022
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Many of us are already making plans, and for some, that includes getting a jump start on holiday shopping. However, before you head out on Thanksgiving Day to shop, you may want to check this list to see which stores will be closed. Holiday Shopping Starts...
wevv.com
Local business struggling to stay afloat feels community’s support
Price hikes slowed down slightly in August, but a new report shows inflation is accelerating again. Gas prices dropped a little during the summer, but recently started climbing again. According to AAA, the national average is up about 20 cents a gallon in the past month. One local business is...
14news.com
Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own Gayla Cake bakery continues to add a sweet delight to the hearts and hands of the Tri-State. After nine years of business, the bakery owner Gayla Bell says they’ve fallen on hard times. “While I think that we need cupcakes to live,...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight
Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Ind., and its four locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company...
14news.com
Evansville non-profit launches ‘Over The Edge’ fundraising campaign
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The second annual “Over The Edge” fundraiser was announced on Thursday. “Granted” has once again partnered with CenterPoint Energy to raise money for children with life-threatening conditions and make their wishes come true. The event will take place on April 29, and organizers...
14news.com
Evansville students surprised with Disney World trip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day for eight students at Lincoln School on Wednesday afternoon. These students found out they were chosen to go on a trip to Disney World with Cops Connecting With Kids. 14 News Photojournalist Bernado Malone was there to capture the magical moment.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Oct. 13-16
Get your spook on this weekend as the much-awaited holiday season approaches. Enjoy ghost stories, haunted walks, and full-on frights, or have a more relaxing time at the theater or a concert. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. Reitz Home Museum, 112 Chestnut St. Enjoy a glass of wine or a beer...
14news.com
Newburgh kicks off Halloween events
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Newburgh is hosting a few different events beginning Thursday night to help you get into the Halloween spirit. The Rivertown Trail was lit up with jack-o-laterns and Halloween decorations. Families could dress up and walk through the trail and take photos under the red bridge.
Cool Indiana Cat Is Hoping to Break Out of Shelter [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
wfyi.org
Evansville's electric vehicle cruise is a different kind of car show
Following a successful inaugural car show Sunday, organizers of "EVs for EVV" or, "Electric Vehicle Event for Evansville," are already planning on a show next year. Organizer Caroline Nellis of Tri-State Creation Care, said they’re shooting for September 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nellis feels like...
14news.com
Evansville’s Victory Theatre experiencing delays with new sign
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victory Theatre officials in Evansville continue to wait for their new sign to be installed. Money for the theatre’s new sign was raised throughout 2021 with the hope of the new vertical sign being installed by the end of the year. As of 2022, officials say the parts they need are currently locked in a storage container, hindered by supply chain issues.
14news.com
Memorial Tigers take on Sunrise School Spirit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 6 of Sunrise School Spirit, and this time we’re at Memorial. We last visited the Tigers back in 2015 during our inaugural year of Sunrise School Spirit. Back then they collected 11,597 pounds of food for Tri-State Food Bank. So far this...
14news.com
14 News mourns loss of former News Director
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is sad to learn of the passing of our former News Director and friend, Scott Galloway. An Owensboro native, Scott began working for WFIE in the late 80′s and worked up the ranks. He was a photojournalist, an assignment editor, and an assistant news director before he earned the position of News Director.
14news.com
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
Kentucky’s Popcorn Man Shares His Sweet, “Corny” and Inspiring Story
If you've ever passed by the intersection of Frederica Street and Hill Avenue in Owensboro, Kentucky, you have likely had your senses overwhelmed by the smell of popcorn. Only, it's not just any, run-of-the-mill popcorn. It's Jader's Kettle Corn. That guy you see in the photo knows Jader personally. He's his younger brother, Jerry.
Huge Fall Rummage Sale To Benefit Local Women & Children’s Homeless Shelter This Weekend
Do your kiddos need fall and winter clothing? How about you? There's a huge Fall Rummage Sale in Owensboro this weekend to benefit a local homeless shelter and we've got all the details. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to improve the lives of...
