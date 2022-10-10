Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi I’m Liam! I’m a two-year-old big boy that loves pets and lounging. I get along well with other cats, don’t seem to mind dogs, and even love the occasional belly rub. I was found as a stray and am loving the cushy indoor life! I currently reside at River Kitty Cat Cafe in downtown Evansville. Come visit me, as well as a slew of other sweet cats waiting for homes, at River Kitty today! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO