Why don’t the City councilman voter to take one of the many empty buildings around the city and spend that money on renovating to apartments $535,000 will get it done stop spending our money on half behind deals that’s only going to end up looking like a run down community buildings going to start falling apart doors going to be hanging off spend that money for the greater good not to say that y’all doing something it’s like the 3 little pigs a tornado come through no one in that community will survive if we look back at them out door class room that tornado toss them in the air like paper leaving nothing I know this because I was out there cleaning up one. Area Hampton Elementary school no children would have. Survived in the outdoors classroom building so how do you even can consider putting anyone in danger if that was to ever happen again
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 9