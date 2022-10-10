Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you a grocery store snob? I absolutely am. I will drive out of my way just to go to my favorite ones, and I like to think I'm not alone. I mean, if I have to drop in some place to grab a bag of chips or milk or something, I check my snobbery at the door, but for full-on shopping and buying my must-haves, I go out of the way to visit my favorite stores.

