Ipswich, MA

NECN

Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old

An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
MIAMI, FL
Seacoast Current

13-Year-Old Girl Catches a Nearly 600 lb Tuna on Cape Cod

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is making national news, as it should. There hasn't been a Cape Cod Commercial Tuna Tournament in over 30 years, so having 13-year-old Lola Crisp win the first one in three decades is most definitely a wow moment. What a rockstar!
MARSHFIELD, MA
Massachusetts State
Ipswich, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts is Home to the Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country

USA Today has just named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?

These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Has Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.

When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

90-year-old searching for artifacts gets lost in frigid Maine woods, rescuers say

A 90-year-old man was found safe but freezing in Maine after he got lost in the woods, rescuers say. James Thomas left his home in Mexico, Maine, on Friday, Oct. 7, to search for artifacts with his metal detector in Township E in Franklin County. He left his family a note telling them where he was going, the Maine Warden Service told WGME.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seacoast Current

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Each New England State May Surprise You

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you a grocery store snob? I absolutely am. I will drive out of my way just to go to my favorite ones, and I like to think I'm not alone. I mean, if I have to drop in some place to grab a bag of chips or milk or something, I check my snobbery at the door, but for full-on shopping and buying my must-haves, I go out of the way to visit my favorite stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

