Canada energy IPOs tough sell even as institutions return to sector
(Reuters) – Institutional investors are returning to the Canadian oil and gas sector with gusto after shunning the industry over ESG concerns in recent years, but the appetite for new energy listings remains limited due to wider market volatility. French oil major TotalEnergies will be the first major test...
Meta’s top product design executive announces departure
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms’ top product design executive, Vice President Margaret Stewart, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that she was leaving after more than 10 years at the company. Among other duties, Stewart oversaw a Responsible Innovation team that focused on identifying potential harms in products...
Volkswagen to take 60% stake in tech joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will invest 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) and take a 60% stake in a new joint venture with Chinese technology company Horizon Robotics for autonomous driving software and hardware, the carmaker said on Thursday. The companies will work together to develop technology that can integrate...
TomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat
(Reuters) – Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday raised its 2022 outlook after better-than-expected third-quarter results driven by its location technology business. The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, forecast full-year revenue in a range of 505 million...
Credit Suisse capital gap conundrum draws analyst answers
ZURICH (Reuters) – As Credit Suisse finalises a much-anticipated restructuring, analysts are crunching the numbers on how much capital the bank may need and suggesting how best to plug that gap. Some say Switzerland’s second-largest bank could be left with a shortfall of as much as 9 billion Swiss...
Facebook parent seeks dismissal of U.S. challenge to Within Unlimited deal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues that the company’s proposed deal to buy reality content maker Within Unlimited should be blocked. “The FTC’s attempt to fix its ill-conceived complaint...
Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Bavarian Nordic said on Friday the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health and the Swiss Armed Forces had jointly ordered 100,000 doses of its MVA-BN smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. The Danish company said in a statement it would seek regulatory approval of the vaccine in the...
Japan’s Chubu Elec to invest in Canadian geothermal venture
TOKYO (Reuters) – Chubu Electric Power Co Inc said on Friday it would invest up to 5 billion yen ($34 million) in a Canadian geothermal venture, Eavor Technologies Inc, as it moves to expand its renewable energy portfolio and fight climate change. Within a few weeks, Chubu will invest...
Royal Mail could cut 5,000-6,000 jobs by next August
(Reuters) – Royal Mail could cut as many as 5,000 to 6,000 jobs by the end of August next year, parent company International Distributions Services said on Friday, as the British company remains locked in a bitter dispute with its largest labour union. “We will be starting the process...
Top China trade association for chips opposes Washington’s export control regulations -statement
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The China Semiconductor Industry Association opposes the U.S. Commerce Department’s export control regulations and hopes the U.S. government can “correct wrong practices in a timely manner,” the trade group said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Tom Hogue)
PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on higher prices for sodas and snacks
(Reuters) – PepsiCo Inc on Wednesday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts as the soda and snack giant benefits from multiple price increases to blunt rising costs. The company’s shares rose 2.3% in premarket trading as it also beat third-quarter revenue estimates. Consumers, wrestling with a relentless...
EU regulator adopts positive opinion for dengue vaccine
(Reuters) – Advisors to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan’s Takeda for people aged four years and above. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe; Editing by Maju Samuel)
JPMorgan CEO warns higher inflation could push U.S. rates above 4.5%
NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon on Thursday warned that persistent and elevated inflation could spur interest rates to rise higher than 4.5%. Consumers are in strong financial health, and are still spending robustly, he told attendees at the Institute of International...
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
(Reuters) -Morgan Stanley on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates to...
Wells Fargo 3Q revenue boosted by higher interest rates
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts as higher interest rates helped offset a steep decline in home lending. The nation’s biggest mortgage lender brought in $19.5 billion in revenue for the period, thanks to $12.1 billion in net interest income, a 36% increase from the same period a year ago. Wells earned 85 cents per share in the period, falling short of Wall Street’s profit projections. The company incurred $2 billion in regulatory and litigation expenses, the equivalent of a 45 cents-per-share loss. Analysts expected profit of $1.09 in the period. Wells earned $1.17 per share in last year’s third quarter. Shares in the San Francisco bank rose about 1.3% in premarket trading.
Shanghai reports 47 asymptomatic, 2 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shanghai reported 47 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 13, up from 44 a day earlier, while two local symptomatic cases were reported, down from three the previous day, the city government said on Friday. Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with...
Falabella may close up to 10% of its department stores this year
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Chilean retailer Falabella may close between 5% and 10% of its department stores in Peru, Colombia and Chile, its Department Store Chief Executive Francisco Irarrazaval said on Wednesday. Irarrazaval was speaking at an investor day in New York, with other company executives. A source close...
Exclusive-ECB staff sees lower rate peak than market, sources say
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank staff see the need for fewer rate hikes than markets now estimate to tame inflation, according to a new internal model that could serve as a key input in future deliberations, four sources close to the discussion said. The new model, called Target-Consistent...
Analysis-China faces its “Sputnik” moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its “Sputnik” moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. Under sweeping...
Europe’s STOXX 600 hits one-week high; focus on UK’s fiscal U-turn
(Reuters) – Europe’s STOXX 600 climbed on Friday amid hopes of a reversal in some fiscal steps announced by the British government, with investors buying beaten-down names despite worries around economic growth and its impact on corporate earnings. The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 1.8% by 0709...
