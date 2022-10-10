Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
3 reasons why it’s time for the Washington Commanders to fire Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera wants the organization and fan base to be patient. He preaches that building a
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complex
Draymond Green’s Mother Stands Up for Son After Jordan Poole Altercation: ‘That Wasn’t a Sucker Punch’
Draymond Green’s mother, Mary Babers-Green, has never shied away from standing up for her son on social media, so it’s hardly surprising she came to his defense this week following his altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. On Tuesday, Draymond’s mom hopped on Twitter to share...
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
Cowboys Surprise: ‘I’m Ready to Roll!’ Says Eagles Ex Jason Peters of Facing Philly; Injury Report
“I’m good,” says fast-healing Jason Peters as the 4-1 Cowboys prep to travel to the 5-0 Eagles to take on his old team. “I’m ready to roll.”
Ravens named as top logical landing spot for star WR by CBS Sports
The Baltimore Ravens have seen a few contributors step up for them at the wide receiver position over the course of the 2022 season. Second-year wideout Rashod Bateman and third-year pass catcher Devin Duvernay have each shown flashes, but with Bateman currently out with a foot injury, the team’s depth at the position has become rather thin.
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
Ready to re-ignite rumors of talented wideout Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots in 2022?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Micah Parsons Rips NFL: 'It Sucks!' Cowboys Star Says of Bias
"How can we play football with this shit!'' says Cowboys star Micah Parsons, joining the voices of those outraged by the league's over-protection of QBs. "NFL, speak up! ... The NFL is terrible! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!''
Complex
T.I. Challenged to Fight by Charleston White After He Beefed With Rapper’s Son King
Charleston White has challenged T.I. to a UFC fight after the Atlanta artist blasted the YouTube personality for starting beef with his son. White kicked off the feud last week by throwing shade at T.I.’s 18-year-old child King Harris, as well as Boosie Badazz’s son Tootie Raww. “Boosie,...
UFC・
Surprise! Rocky Russell Wilson, great Geno Smith, perfect Jalen Hurts, flying Jets...
NFL seasons are often surprising, but who would have thought Russell Wilson would start so slowly in Denver and Geno Smith would carry Seattle?
NBC Sports
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary
It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Observations and Notes from the Gators' 10/11 Basketball Practice
The Florida Gators returned a major contributor to the hardwood and showcased the fix to an ailment of past team's in practice No. 11.
News 4 Buffalo
Kansas City chemistry teacher backs the Bills on the weekends
On Friday morning, we spoke with a man who helps lead the Kansas City Bills Backers, John Rood.
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster
The Orioles, Tigers and Red Sox claimed three Twins from waivers.
Comments / 0