Bicentennial Celebration, Pumpkins, Festivals, Oh My! Here’s what’s happening this weekend:
From festivals to trunk or treats, and even a volleyball and cornhole tournament, there’s a lot to choose from to bring your family out! Here’s what’s happening this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!. 2nd Annual Town of Golden Meadow Trunk or Treat | Friday, October 14 |...
Hans Geist leaves his mark Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration
Events for the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration are in full swing and one local artist left his mark the on the celebration. If you take a ride down West Main Street in downtown Houma, you’ll see a beautiful mural that reads “Terrebonne 200”. The artwork was created by Terrebonne native and muralist, Hans Geist. The artist said he was inspired to create the piece by the Bicentennial Celebration and the community’s resilience following Hurricane Ida. “I basically had an idea for something for the Bicentennial Celebration, I wanted something Cajun themed, and that would really represent Terrebonne Parish,” said Geist. “The building was in disrepair since Hurricane Ida, and over the last several months I’ve seen people trying to do some revitalization downtown. For me, it was just about really trying to put the winds back into the sail downtown, and bring some life, and cheer to the area.”
Woodmen Life to Host Halloween Costume Glow Party
The countdown to Halloween is on and Woodmen Life Insurance Agency is gearing up to host a spooktacular event for a great cause at its monthly Family Night event. The night of fun will feature a Halloween Costume Glow Party tonight, October 13, 2022. The event is being held as a fundraiser benefitting the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. Admission to the event is a donation of non-perishable foods.
LPPL to host free Lawyers in Libraries events
The Lafourche Parish Public Library will host multiple upcoming Lawyers in Libraries events in honor of National Celebrate Pro Bono Week. The events will be held at the Thibodaux, Lockport, and Larose branches this month on the following dates:. October 24- Thibodaux Branch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Come Wine Wit Da Witches and See the Rougarou Witch Review Tonight at Cannata’s
Looking for something spooky fun to do tonight? Come out to Cannatas West Park location in Houma to “Wine Wit Da Witches!”. Join the Rougarou Witch Review where the fest’s witches will have the most elaborate costumes and exquisite pageantry down Witch BOOlevard! The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cannata’s wine, beer, & spirits warehouse located at 6307 West Park Avenue in Houma. Come out for hors d’oeuvres, wine, and cocktail samples, and celebrate Rougarou!
Local Pumpkin Patches to Visit in October
The best time of the year is here; pumpkin patch time! We have some GREAT local patches happening this month to bring your kiddos to!. Happening two weekends in a row, the Houma Pumpkin Patch returns! The patch will run October 22-23 and 29-30 from noon to 6:00 p.m. The 5K Pumpkin Dash and ½ mile fun run will take place on October 22 at 4:00 p.m. They will also host the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Patch Cook-Off on Sunday, October 30 from 11:20 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Come out to 1916 HWY 311 in Schriever at Living Word Church!
TPL to host Audio/Visual Sale at Main Branch
If you’re feeling nostalgic and miss when times were simpler, and DVDs and vinyls were all the rage, you’re in luck! Terrebonne Parish Library will host an Audio/Visual Sale this weekend, October 15 and 16, in an effort to reduce the library’s inventory. The Friends of the...
Lafourche Named Louisiana Development Ready Community
Louisiana Economic Development has recognized Lafourche Parish as a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the 53rd parish or municipality to receive state certification of local investment readiness since the program began in 2008. The Louisiana Development Ready Communities program helps participants become more competitive for new investment and jobs by guiding...
Fletcher to host Social Security and Income Planning Workshop
The Society of Financial Awareness will host a Social Security and Income Planning Workshop at Fletcher Technical Community College on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to inform the community about social security and how it works. “After this class, you will be able to make informed decisions about social security and understand how the elections you make will affect your monthly benefits,” reads a statement from the Society of Financial Awareness.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Investor Pays $31.4M for Whole Foods Building in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Stan Johnson Company, a national commercial real estate brokerage firm, has completed the sale of Arabella Station, home to Whole Foods Market, at 5600 Magazine Street. The 30,300-square-foot retail property sold for approximately $31.4 million. Jason Maier of Stan Johnson Company represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a New York-based private investor. The property was owned by Arabella Station LLC, operated by local developer Christopher Sarpy, who purchased it from the City of New Orleans in 2001.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
TPSO offers new ways to pay your Tax Notice
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Tax Notices will begin being distributed on November 1, 2022. The office is offering several ways to pay including:. E Checks ($1.00 charge per transaction no matter the amount) Credit cards (plus a 2.45% fee) Debit cards (plus a 2.45% fee) Paypal...
Six Flags deal on shaky ground; developer Troy Henry says officials want too much control
One year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Bayou Phoenix had won the right redevelop the former Six Flags amusement park site in New Orleans East, lease negotiations to give the group control over the site appear to be on shaky ground. Troy Henry, the local businessman who is the...
In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
Metro Crime Commission wants details laid out on Cantrell’s Amsterdam trip
The post says they want to know what class was the flight, how much it cost, and who paid for it.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Entergy New Orleans credits money on bills to 16,000 customers
Thousands of Entergy New Orleans customers were pleasantly surprised when they found out that Entergy credited their bills.
Mary L. Bergeron
Mary L. Bergeron, 81, a resident of Houma and native of Morgan City, passed away on October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.
Entergy Shares Street Light Information at Terrebonne Council Meeting
Entergy Regional Customer Service Manager Al Galindo reported to the Terrebonne Parish Council last night regarding street light energization in the parish. Galindo attended the meeting to give a better idea of the relationship between Entergy and Terrebonne Parish relating to streetlights which have been a huge topic at meetings since Hurricane Ida. He began by explaining the street light rate schedule that is on file with the Public Service Department of Louisiana. He explained the responsibilities that lie on Entergy for the energy and lamp service for systems that are owned by others, which does include ones owned by the parish. Essentially, the customer is Terrebonne Parish, which is referenced in the quoted rate schedule, “When customer owns, maintains and replaces all of the standards, fixtures, luminaries and all associated street lighting equipment and all underground cable or another wiring on the street lighting system, and Company shall furnish energy and lamp service only. Customer owned street lighting fixtures shall not be installed on Company’s overhead distribution system,” the schedule reads.
