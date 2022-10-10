Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Letters To The Editor: Oct. 13, 2022
This letter is in reference to Linda Welborn, candidate for Guilford County Board of Education, District 4. Linda has been a singular voice of reason and practical leadership for over a decade! Imagine her accomplishments if we had eight other board members like Linda. She is a dedicated public servant....
rhinotimes.com
City Council Holding ‘Strategy Session’ On Thursday
The Greensboro City Council is holding a “strategy session” beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber in city hall. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held under a tent at the Historic Magnolia House, but because the weather forecast calls for rain, the meeting was moved to the Council Chamber.
rhinotimes.com
Health Department Attempts To Fill Void Of Former East Greensboro Clinic
Guilford County’s former Evans-Blount Clinic was established by Guilford County government and its partners in 2010 to provide low-cost medical care to residents in East Greensboro. While the clinic is no longer offering those services, county health officials are trying to get the word out to the public that...
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 63 race set for rematch as political attack ads heat up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two years ago, there was one of the closest legislative races in the state and it’s set for a rematch. We’re taking a closer look at the North Carolina House District 63 race asRepublican Steve Ross challenges incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado. The gloves are...
rhinotimes.com
Virtual Candidate Forum Series May Help Voters Choose
In order to help voters know who to vote for in the election – one that’s now just around the corner – a large group of community and education organizations have joined forces to host the virtual “4 Our Future” candidate forum series. This series,...
WXII 12
Guilford County to revisit mask policy
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
Former Winston-Salem alderman gets special proclamation for 105th birthday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a packed house to celebrate a birthday milestone few live to see. Former Winston-Salem alderman Dr. Virginia K. Newell turned 105 years old. The City of Winston-Salem hosted a birthday celebration at Salem Lake Marina. In 1977, Dr. Newell became one of the first African American women elected as […]
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
rhinotimes.com
Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys
In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
mebaneenterprise.com
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'
When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
rhinotimes.com
Post-Pandemic County Elections Are Still Complicated Affairs
When Charlie Collicutt became the director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, there was no way he could know what he was getting into – namely, that he’d need to hold elections in the middle of a pandemic and also at a time when a large number of people wouldn’t trust the outcomes.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race
Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person at a shopping center. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
2 Alamance County school resource officers assigned to protect same schools they went to as students
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It was the luck of the cards that brought Officer Dylan Rose and Officer Ashlee Richmond back to the very schools they left a decade ago to take up the role of protectors of the past and the future. Office Rose graduated from Williams High School in 2010, while […]
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
rhinotimes.com
County’s Health Services Getting A Lot More Mobile
For just over a century, people with health needs have been coming to the Guilford County Health Department. It was the first county health department in North Carolina and the second in the United States. While some things have remained the same since 1911, now, in late 2022, the department is taking vaccines, exams, clinics, education events and other services out into the public thanks to three mobile medical units designed to serve residents in their communities.
Greensboro's trash guidelines look different come November
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro city program is charging people for leaving their trash out and it's set to begin next month. Greensboro Waste Directions Supervisor, Tori Carli, said it's set to begin next month. The push for change started in June, where the city of Greensboro planned to...
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff Releases Statement On Southern’s Pepper Spray Incident
A lot of media attention has been given to the Friday, Oct. 7 fight between two – and at one point three – students at a Southern Guilford High School game, in part because the fight was caught on video and was quite intense. In fact, it was...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Love Your Block initiative in Greensboro takes hundreds of pounds of trash off the streets
GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 100 residents and community volunteers met at Douglass Park on Saturday morning to pick up the bulk trash in Ole Asheboro that has become a chief concern for neighbors. What You Need To Know. A neighborhood in Greensboro has been working with the city...
NC substitute teacher faces over 2 dozen charges after May indecent liberties arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes is facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was charged again ten […]
