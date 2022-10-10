ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: Oct. 13, 2022

This letter is in reference to Linda Welborn, candidate for Guilford County Board of Education, District 4. Linda has been a singular voice of reason and practical leadership for over a decade! Imagine her accomplishments if we had eight other board members like Linda. She is a dedicated public servant....
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Holding ‘Strategy Session’ On Thursday

The Greensboro City Council is holding a “strategy session” beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber in city hall. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held under a tent at the Historic Magnolia House, but because the weather forecast calls for rain, the meeting was moved to the Council Chamber.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Summerfield, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
rhinotimes.com

Virtual Candidate Forum Series May Help Voters Choose

In order to help voters know who to vote for in the election – one that’s now just around the corner – a large group of community and education organizations have joined forces to host the virtual “4 Our Future” candidate forum series. This series,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County to revisit mask policy

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education Policy Committee is asking the public to comment on a revised mask policy. Watch more headlines in the video above. The proposed policy (voted forward on Thursday) would make wearing a face covering optional for students and staff...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#State Senate#City Limits#Guilford State House#Democratic#Republican
rhinotimes.com

Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys

In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'

When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
MEBANE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Post-Pandemic County Elections Are Still Complicated Affairs

When Charlie Collicutt became the director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, there was no way he could know what he was getting into – namely, that he’d need to hold elections in the middle of a pandemic and also at a time when a large number of people wouldn’t trust the outcomes.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race

Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

County’s Health Services Getting A Lot More Mobile

For just over a century, people with health needs have been coming to the Guilford County Health Department. It was the first county health department in North Carolina and the second in the United States. While some things have remained the same since 1911, now, in late 2022, the department is taking vaccines, exams, clinics, education events and other services out into the public thanks to three mobile medical units designed to serve residents in their communities.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy