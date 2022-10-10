Read full article on original website
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
PayPal Says It Won't Fine Users $2,500 for Misinformation, but It Will Fine Them for 'Intolerance'
PayPal is a company that facilitates financial transactions. Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, billionaire entrepreneurs who have both talked about the importance of free speech and civil liberties, have been involved in the company at various stages. Last week, PayPal rolled out an updated user agreement. That agreement prohibits "the...
Authoritarian PayPal? Outrage on Twitter As PayPal Tells Users it Can Take $2500 Per Violation of Acceptable Use Policy
PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) forthcoming Acceptable Use Policy is garnering outrage on Twitter as users must agree to monetary penalties for crossing the PayPal moral guidance line. A new Acceptable Use Policy, to take effect on November 3, 2022, states:. “You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in...
PayPal tells Teslarati it’s not fining users $2,500 for spreading misinformation
PayPal confirmed with Teslarati that it is not fining people for misinformation in an email to Teslarati. We recently reported on Elon Musk’s agreement with PayPal’s former president, David Marcus, who said in a Tweet that PayPal’s Accepted User Policy went against everything he believed in. Teslarati...
Paypal Announces ‘Misinformation’ Fine, Reverses Itself as Stock Drops
PayPal released a policy change on September 26 that punishes users for misinformation or promoting information that poses a risk to others’ well-being. On October 7, a Daily Wire report exposed the proposed policy change, sparking a huge backlash. The policy was rescinded by PayPal the next day, October 8. The proposed policy would have gone into effect on November 3rd and fine users up to $2,500 per rule violation.
PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade
Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
