Motley Fool

The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

Investors eagerly track Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings to get a bead on what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying and selling. One widely owned stock has the unlucky distinction of being reduced by Buffett during the coronavirus crash and current bear market. Though this company is facing undeniable short-term...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October

September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October

After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Paypal Holdings#Pypl
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Authoritarian PayPal? Outrage on Twitter As PayPal Tells Users it Can Take $2500 Per Violation of Acceptable Use Policy

PayPal’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) forthcoming Acceptable Use Policy is garnering outrage on Twitter as users must agree to monetary penalties for crossing the PayPal moral guidance line. A new Acceptable Use Policy, to take effect on November 3, 2022, states:. “You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in...
INTERNET
Motley Fool

1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this

The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
CURRENCIES
dallasexpress.com

Paypal Announces ‘Misinformation’ Fine, Reverses Itself as Stock Drops

PayPal released a policy change on September 26 that punishes users for misinformation or promoting information that poses a risk to others’ well-being. On October 7, a Daily Wire report exposed the proposed policy change, sparking a huge backlash. The policy was rescinded by PayPal the next day, October 8. The proposed policy would have gone into effect on November 3rd and fine users up to $2,500 per rule violation.
MARKETS
TheStreet

PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Incredibly Cheap Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

High-quality companies always rebound after broad declines in the market. These beaten-down blue chip stocks ought to be among the first to rebound once market sentiment improves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
u.today

Cardano (ADA) Getting Demolished: Crypto Market Review, October 13

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Motley Fool

Why Netflix Stock Is Down 60% This Year

Netflix dominated the streaming industry for years, but an influx of competition has hurt its position in the market. Subscriber losses in January have continued to plague the company throughout the year. Meanwhile, Wall Street remains unconvinced that its coming ad-supported tier will save the day. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here's a Stock You Can Hold Forever

Nike's stock is down almost twice as much as the S&P 500 in 2022. The company is dealing with an inventory glut and weakness in China. Investors can count on Nike being top of mind for consumers far into the future, and that's enough of a reason to own shares.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally

Taiwan Semiconductor held up well even as chipmakers face challenges. Walgreens expects to return to full strength in the next few years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Enovix Corporation Stock a Buy?

Enovix's battery technology looks like it could be competitive today. It has several markets outside just EVs to monetize. Whether it can scale its operations and become profitable is still uncertain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Buffett's own Berkshire Hathaway offers tremendous diversification. Markel arguably ranks as his best new addition in 2022 for long-term investors. Apple is Berkshire's single biggest equity holding and has great prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS

