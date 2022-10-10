When you think about Brendan Fraser’s greatest film moments, almost all of them will be from some point in the ‘90s. That was just prime Fraser-ness. For some people, those highlights come partially from his ‘Mummy’ franchise films, which saw the first debut in 1999. Though the drop-off in quality was significant from film to film in the trilogy, there are still those who are diehard fans. And if you’re one of those people, you are in luck because apparently, Fraser is willing to return to “The Mummy” in the future.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO