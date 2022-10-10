Read full article on original website
‘The Wicker Man’: ‘Misfits’ Writer Howard Overman To Script A TV Remake Of The Horror Classic
When people mention “folk horror,” it doesn’t very long at all before the film “The Wicker Man” is brought up. Released nearly 50 years ago, the British horror film is not only a classic of the genre, but it really does stand as the poster child for folk horror. And now, it appears that the film is going to become a new TV series.
Darren Aronofsky Says His R-Rated ‘Batman’ Reboot Pitch Didn’t Happen Because He Was “10 To 15 Years” Too Early
Folks might have forgotten now since it’s been nearly 20 years since the original reports, but way back when, Darren Aronofsky was attached to a reboot of the “Batman” franchise that would have been incredibly unique. This was before Matt Reeves and Christopher Nolan took their shots at the character and would have featured a much more adult version of the Caped Crusader. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Now, Aronofsky is talking about what went wrong.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie Delayed So It Can Find A New Director & Likely Not Arriving In 2023
When Bassam Tariq departed the Marvel Studios’ production of “Blade” just weeks before the film was expected to begin production, many assumed this would lead to a possible delay. Well, everyone was right. According to THR, Marvel Studios has reportedly paused work on “Blade” as the studio...
‘M3GAN’ Trailer: Someone Thought It Was A Good Idea To Make A Creepy Doll Android In James Wan’s Latest Nightmare
If horror films have taught people anything, it’s never to trust a creepy doll. Often, they’ll come to life and murder you. Sci-fi films have also taught us lessons, such as androids are going to murder you. So, why would anyone decide the best thing to do is to create an android that looks like a creepy doll? Apparently, the characters in “M3GAN” didn’t get that memo.
Paul Schrader Talks ’Master Gardener,’ Almost Casting Kevin Spacey & “Dodging That Lolita Thing By Making Him A Proud Boy” [NYFF]
Paul Schrader always knew that “Master Gardener” would be controversial. In the legendary filmmaker’s crime-thriller, which had its North American premiere at the 60th New York Festival earlier this month, Narvel Roth (Joel Edgerton), the head horticulturist of a historic Southern estate, is tasked by its demanding owner, Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), with taking on her grand-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, only for Roth’s past in a white-supremacist movement to come to light.
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘The Limey,’ ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
Brendan Fraser Thinks Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Reboot Failed Because It Wasn’t “Fun”
When you think about Brendan Fraser’s greatest film moments, almost all of them will be from some point in the ‘90s. That was just prime Fraser-ness. For some people, those highlights come partially from his ‘Mummy’ franchise films, which saw the first debut in 1999. Though the drop-off in quality was significant from film to film in the trilogy, there are still those who are diehard fans. And if you’re one of those people, you are in luck because apparently, Fraser is willing to return to “The Mummy” in the future.
‘The Gorge’: Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller In Scott Derrickson’s Genre-Bending Love Story
Back in August, it was revealed that Miles Teller and Scott Derrickson were set to team up for a new film, “The Gorge.” Not much else was known about the film at the time, but those two being attached was enough to pique the interest of most film fans. Well, Derrickson has found his second star for the film, and it’s clear “The Gorge” is going to be one of the most anticipated films of the next couple of years.
Dwyane Johnson Would Love To Be An DC Films “Advisor” & Hopes For A Possible Marvel/DC Crossover
“Black Adam” hits theaters next Friday and the film’s release ushers in a new era for the DCEU. And that’s not just due to Dwayne Johnson’s debut in a DC film as the titular antihero. Instead, it mainly concerns new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, whose vision for his company and DC Films has seen the scuttling of “Batgirl” and various other DC-related projects.
Martin Scorsese Laments The Film Industry’s “Repulsive” Obsession With Box Office Numbers At The NYFF Premiere Of His New Doc
Martin Scorsese was at the New York Film Festival last night to introduce his new documentary with David Tedeschi, “Personality Crisis: One Night Only,” about the legendary proto-punk band The New York Dolls. Scorsese in his hometown at NYFF? That’s awesome enough. But IndieWire reports that the director had more than just a conventional intro to his film to share with audience members. On top of that, Scorsese also sounded off on the state of moviegoing, with its “repulsive” emphasis on box office numbers over artistic vision.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max’s Prequel Series
“Dune: Part Two” doesn’t hit theaters until November 3, 2023, but thanks to the box-office success of “Dune” last year, Legendary Pictures knows they have a hit on their hands. And that makes them confident enough to move ahead with their “Dune” series on the small screen with HBO Max. First announced in 2019, “Dune: The Sisterhood” started its casting process earlier this month with Emily Watson and Emily Henderson. Now, Deadline reports, a third actress joins the cast: “Game Of Thrones” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Indira Varma.
