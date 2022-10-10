Packers Report Card After Losing to Giants in London

“Certainly, there’s been a lot of struggles. That is this league,” coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “We’ve just got to be more consistent, because there’s some moments where we look pretty good, but we have yet to put together a complete game as a team. It’s like every game has been one good half. That’s not good enough in this league. You’ve got to play every play like it’s your last, and if you don’t, you get your ass whipped.”
The Packers are 3-2 but there’s a standard they’ve played at throughout LaFleur’s tenure. This team seemingly is nowhere near playing at that level with any consistency, which is how they went from winning 17-3 to trailing 27-20. How far are the Packers from playing quality football for 60 minutes?
“Oh, man, I don’t know. That’s a tough question,” Rodgers said. “The cliché question would be ‘really close,’ but the actual answer is ‘unknown,’ honestly. There’s a standard that we’ve played at for a long time, and just because the faces change doesn’t mean the standard changes. That’s a hard concept to grasp at times.
“But we hold ourselves to a really high standard, I hold myself to a high standard, and we’re just not quite there yet. We’re five weeks in and there’s a lot of football left. We can’t squander any more games like this, though, because the NFC’s going to be pretty tough.”
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say.
A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
A video of an angry Patrick Mahomes went viral on Monday night. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is almost always able to keep his composure during football games. However, he lost his cool on Monday night during the Chiefs vs. Raiders game. Mahomes appeared to be ...
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' "
NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league.
The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
Two roster spots opened up for the Minnesota Vikings after injuries sent rookies Lewis Cine and Ty Chandler to injured reserve in the last week. On Tuesday, the team added rookie safety Theo Jackson to the roster, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 6th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
Broncos veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury, but it doesn't sound like it will prevent him from playing next Monday night vs. the Chargers of Los Angeles. Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced this Tuesday morning that Russell Wilson will "be ready to go" for ...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
The New York Giants are looking good. Sunday featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers across the pond, allowing the Giants to improve to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning went on the Jim Rome Show to talk about his...
The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
If you woke up this morning and checked the score of Monday Night Football after returning to earth from a months-long deep-space expedition, you would probably think it was a classic. A 30-29 AFC West shootout under the lights at Arrowhead. This is what primetime October football is meant to be, right?
