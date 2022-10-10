Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Activists + Other Performers Mad About Brendan Fraser Playing Fat And Gay
The initial conversation around the upcoming drama The Whale was all about Brendan Fraser's comeback, his transformation into the morbidly obese character for the production, his Oscar chances, and the lengthy standing ovations the actor has been getting after festival screenings of the film. According to ScreenRant, it has shifted to controversy over whether prosthetic makeup and fat suits for smaller actors to play heavier characters are offensive. Some extreme critics of the practice have even compared the use of fat suits to white actors performing in blackface. There's also some debate as to whether or not straight actors should be playing gay characters.
Dolly Parton Doesn’t Use Any Apps: ‘I’m a Low Tech Girl in a High Tech World’
Dolly Parton might carry her phone everywhere, but that doesn't mean she's scrolling Instagram — the singer said she has no apps and is just 'a low tech girl in a high tech world.'
19 True Crime Audiobooks And Podcasts To Listen To After Watching Netflix's Dahmer Story
More true crime listens to get addicted to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
20 Actors From Horror Films That Absolutely Should've Won An Oscar For Their Performance
The fact that no one from the Scream franchise has even been nominated is a travesty.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Giurlzzz: Sydney Sweeney, Heidi Klum, Megyn Kelly, Kim K, Khloe!
The classic Jane Fonda flick "Barbarella" is getting a remake starring Sydney Sweeney from "Euphoria." Heidi Klum shares a candid clip as she slips into a corset. Angela Lansbury dies aged 96: The Murder, She Wrote, and Beauty and the Beast star passes away in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.
Comments / 0