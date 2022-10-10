ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

COVID-19 Isn't Over: Ringo Starr and Other Musicians Share Positive Tests

As the COVID-19 pandemic inches toward its third year, many have ditched their masks and are up-to-date on vaccines. But the virus has still been making the rounds in recent weeks, targeting musicians like former Beatle Ringo Starr and singer-songwriter Regina Spektor. Earlier this month, after catching the virus, 82-year-old...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Kanye
Person
Hoda Kotb
msn.com

Emily Ratajkowski 'enjoying the freedom' of single life

Emily Ratajkowski has declared that she’s "newly single and enjoying the freedom". While speaking to Variety for an interview, the model and My Body author touched on her separation from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily and Sebastian were married for four years before their split. They share a 19-month-old son,...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Drake on If He Ever Uses Ghostwriters

Grammy-winning rapper Drake transformed over the past decade from actor-turned-rapper into global superstar with countless hits to his name. After he’d become a famous rapper, rumors began to swirl about Drake’s role in the writing of his music and just how much he relies on ghostwriters to write his lyrics. The Canadian rapper has addressed …
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Black People#Semitic#Jewish#Meta#Nbc News#Judaism
msn.com

The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" by Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory cast felt "blindsided" when Jim Parsons decided that season 12 would be his last. A new book has revealed some previously unknown backstage drama that threatened to derail the beloved sitcom's final season. Titled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series and written by Jessica Radloff, the book features the show's cast members detailing how they found out that the series was coming to a close.
TV SERIES
msn.com

Lily Collins cosies up to husband Charlie McDowell at Ralph Lauren

Lily Collins cosied up to her husband Charlie McDowell as they posed on the red carpet for the Ralph Lauren runway show in California. Donning a chic oversized tartan bow bodice top, the 33-year-old British Actress looked incredible in her sleeveless top and tapered high-waisted black trousers. Her American film...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
msn.com

Celebrities with bizarre eating habits

Slide 1 of 54: When they aren't attending fancy parties with finger food trays or trying the latest gourmet sushi bar, what do celebrities eat? From weird quirks to disgusting treats, some of the biggest names in entertainment follow some of the oddest diets.Browse this list of famous people with bizarre eating habits.You may also like: Creepy prisons from history that'll give you the chills.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy