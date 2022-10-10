ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Mrs.H
3d ago

Perhaps it’s time people like that should become charged with a crime and banned. Screw them they don’t care bout their life anyways

Mary Young
3d ago

this is so freaking wrong people don't think of the impact that they have on everybody else let alone the nurses or doctors in our city is shorthanded on both this is so sad but I'm so glad that everybody else is okay now I should say recovering 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏💯

Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
107.3 KFFM

Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway

A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
WAPATO, WA
KIMA TV

Woman killed in rollover crash near George

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE] The Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the crash as Idalmis D. Morett, a Quincy resident. A 24-year-old Quincy woman died in a single-car rollover crash about 5 miles west of George Wednesday night. Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said...
QUINCY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ncwlife.com

Suspect charged with aggravated murder in shooting of Yair Flores

WENATCHEE — A 19-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday in the murder of Yair Flores, the teenager found shot to death in his family's home in August. Markheil Leon Ford was booked into the Chelan County jail at 12:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Wenatchee police say Ford crept to a window of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street about 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 and opened fire, killing the 18-year-old while he lay in bed with his girlfriend.
WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Local law enforcement says they are 'extra cautious' when dealing with fentanyl

YAKIMA – What happened at Memorial hospital yesterday is a risk local officers say they face all the time whenever they encounter fentanyl on the job. Local law enforcement officers say exposure to the highly potent drug can cause an officer to possibly lose their breath, become disoriented or even overdose if it's in the air and they breathe too much of it in.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama Nation brothers sentenced for murders, carjacking on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Yakama Nation brothers have been sentenced to significant prison time following the string of murders and carjacking that occurred on the Yakama reservation in June 2019. In March 2022, a jury found James Cloud, 39, guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of...
YAKIMA, WA

