What Is the Paragon Cult in 'The Midnight Club'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Midnight Club. Ever since the release of The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, writer and director Mike Flanagan has established himself as a household name for fans of both horror and psychological dramas. Through haunted houses and vampire-ridden islands alike, he conducts deep explorations of topics such as family, love, faith, and, of course, how humans deal with their own mortality. In his newest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, Flanagan and co-creator Leah Fong delve into the unfairness of premature death and the nature of storytelling.
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis
Every October, fans wait eagerly for a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought back that trend with his trilogy. And now, the third and final sequel of the latest series follows suit with Halloween Ends set to release this October. Halloween Ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers when they face each other for a final showdown.
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
Here’s Everything Morfydd Clark Told Us About ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2
With the season finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power now out in the world, once fans recover from the explosive twists and reveals, there will be one question on everyone's mind: when will we get our first taste of Season 2?. Unfortunately, we're...
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
Eoin Macken on How 'La Brea' Season 2 Differs From Season 1
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of La Brea.]In Season 2 of the NBC sci-fi adventure series La Brea, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have made their way through a sinkhole that landed them in prehistoric Seattle to Los Angeles, on a mission to reunite with the rest of the family they were separated from. Only things are never that easy, with Eve (Natalie Zea) being held by a dangerous but mysterious group of individuals known as the Exiles and son Josh (Jack Martin) having mistakenly ended up in 1988. And even if Gavin can bring them all together again, they have to figure out how to get past all of their own personal family drama, in order to work together to find their way back home.
'House of the Dragon' Gives Alicent Depth That the Book Never Did
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.Since the start of House of the Dragon, every character has been expanding from the source material the show is based upon. The series gave each character's motivations that were hinted at or simply non-existent in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel.
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
Who Is Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.After weeks of speculation, with multiple potential characters up for the role of Sauron, The Rings of Power finally revealed who the Dark Lord is, and it might have surprised some, but if you've been keeping an ear to the ground it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The finale, "Alloyed," started with quite a fake out, with the three hooded figures known as the Dweller, the Nomad, and the Ascetic appearing to the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and addressing him as Sauron. Obviously, since this happens in the first opening minutes of the episode, it doesn't seem like the reveal it should be.
Why It's Important to See the Southlands Become Mordor in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made headlines when it became the most expensive television show ever made. It certainly seems like Amazon Studios has put its resources to good use because the last two episodes of The Rings of Power featured some of the most jaw-dropping moments in Middle-earth history. Although Sauron’s rise to power in the Second Age was teased during the iconic opening sequence in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, it’s exciting to see it fleshed out in more detail.
'Werewolf by Night': When Might We See the Characters Again?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Part of what makes the new Marvel Cinematic Universe TV special Werewolf by Night so great is how thoroughly it commits to being just a standalone property. There are no gratuitous cameos from other Marvel superheroes, nor are there awkward pauses in the narrative to establish plot threads to be picked up in other future movies. There aren’t even any scenes in the credits meant to get fans excited for future motion pictures. Werewolf by Night is a thoroughly singular entry in the MCU saga, but it’s also doubtful that this will be the last place we ever see its lead characters again.
Why Jennifer Walters Needs a Man Like Matt Murdock in Her Life
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for She-Hulk.Over the course of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, created for TV by Jessica Gao, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is adjusting to her life as a superhero and a lawyer for superhumans. Though she’s been figuring it out alongside her best friend Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) and briefly her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Jen hasn’t quite figured out dating. After a string of bad dates, not to mention being filmed and ghosted by Intelligencia member Josh Miller (Trevor Salter), she’s been down on her luck and in need of a good guy to get her groove back. Turns out what she needed was a lawyer from Hell’s Kitchen by day and a vigilante by night.
How Galadriel's Attitude Changed After Her Conversation With Adar in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.As the season finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power approaches, now is as good a time as ever to revisit the earlier episodes of the Prime Video show. We waited for so long, we deserve it. As it lines up one episode better than the next, there are a few moments that stick, as they are usually turning points for some of the main characters. One such case was the confrontation between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Adar (Joseph Mawle) in "Udûn", the sixth episode. Although the episode was marked for the explosion of Mount Doom, this phenomenal scene also had a lasting effect in the Elf protagonist, deeply felt in the following episode, "The Eye".
'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Who Voiced That Insane Finale Cameo?
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has Jennifer Walters descending into chaos and losing (almost) everything, and wondering what the hell is going on. In a meta, universe- bending moment, she goes to find Kevin, which many assumed would be Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Instead, it is the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N., that Jennifer encounters. The question is: Did Feige voice K.E.V.I.N.?
What Is the Maester Conspiracy in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.The Maester Conspiracy is a theory referred to in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, which was set hundreds of years after House of the Dragon - when magic had been gone from the world for a long time. Several characters including one of their own Maester Marwyn aka Marwyn the Mage believed that there was a covenant between certain maesters to influence events within their assigned houses and beyond. It was also believed that an untold number of maesters, working together, were responsible for ridding the world of all magic, including dragons and the Targaryens who rode them.
'The Good Nurse': Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
This is perhaps the biggest true-crime story told on film yet. Nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) may be the most prolific serial killer in history, possibly killing as many as 400 patients in his 16-year career. Enabled by hospital administrators who failed to expose him, Cullen would have gone to kill more were it not for the heroic effort of his fellow nurse and best friend Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) who got him to confess. In the disturbing true-crime thriller The Good Nurse, we learn just how extraordinary Loughren’s heroism is. A single mom struggling to raise her two daughters on a nurse’s salary, Loughren has the additional burden of a severely ailing heart, hiding her cardiomyopathy from her hospital employers to keep her job long enough to earn her health insurance benefit. She endangers her health and job anyway when detectives enlist her help in investigating her good friend Cullen for suspicious deaths in the hospital.
John Carpenter's 'Escape from L.A.' Works Because Its Stupidly Entertaining
Throughout the history of film, there are few directors who have the right to the title as king of their genre. John Ford dominated westerns, Mel Brooks ran away with comedies, and John Carpenter claimed the crown as the king of horror. The man has directed twenty-one feature films, eleven of which are horror (or at least horror adjacent). He didn’t invent the genre, but he certainly popularized the slasher craze that took the world by storm for decades with the release of 1978’s Halloween.
‘The Rings of Power’: Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete on the Culture and Artistry of the Dwarves
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has brought us all back to the fabled and splendid-looking world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. It is a continent populated with diverse living species and breathtaking locations. One of its most secretive yet fiercely loyal creatures are the dwarves and one of its most breathtaking locations is the subterranean kingdom of Khazad-dûm – home to Durin’s Folk. The big-budget Prime Video series offers us a look at Khazad-dûm as we had never seen before. In Peter Jackson’s trilogy, the great dwarven city had fallen to ruin and had been renamed Moria, however, in the Rings of Power, Khazad-dûm is still at the height of its splendor and Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete offer us an insight into their dwarven way of life.
