75 yrs old floridian and long retired from and survivor of corruption city , I would never vote for sessions or fields . children deserve an extensive and comprehensive education , not diploma mills and book banning .
This is the most slanted socialist driven news article published. The Chinese Communist party should have written it. There is a lot of “Dark Money” that comes from Zoros, Gates, and Zuckerberg. In fact there is a recent brief filed in Hillsborough County Court showing the distribution of Dark Money from the National Level to Democrats in the state and being used illegally by the Socialists/Communist US hating Democrats. A conservative organization contributes money and all of a sudden it is Dark Money instead of a bona fide monetary contribution. Democrats receive “tainted/dark and Marxists money and it is a gift by other left leaning Marxists. The country will eventually enter into a revolution if we keep allowing the media to taint the populace with Marxists publications. Wake up citizens of Polk and learn to identify Marxists articles written as if it were a holier than thou informative article. It is a shame that Marxists have infiltrated our beloved Polk County!
Just received my mail-in ballot. Was never planning to & never will vote for Sessions.
Related
Lakeland Smart Growth Forum Addresses Housing Needs, Infrastructure
The story of Florida’s first Latino governor
Florida Poly names new VP and General Counsel
Judge rejects Hillsborough County's one-cent tax referendum, nullifying measure on November ballot
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida CEO in storm of controversy after telling staff to report to office as Hurricane Ian approached land
15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL
Judge hits red light before Hillsborough County residents can vote on transportation tax referendum
U.S. House of Representatives – 2022 Primary
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida sheriff says to shoot looters until they look like 'grated cheese'
Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
8 surprisingly affordable cities with great weather for retirees
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Florida counties survey road damage as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes
Polk County's disaster recovery center opens
Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port
‘Rest well, Sheriff’: Late Polk County deputy promoted to ‘honorary sheriff’ at memorial service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian power outages cause wastewater to pour across Polk County
No flood insurance following Hurricane Ian's impacts? Here are your options
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
LkldNow
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.https://www.lkldnow.com/
Comments / 16