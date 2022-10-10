ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 16

Ron Alexander
3d ago

75 yrs old floridian and long retired from and survivor of corruption city , I would never vote for sessions or fields . children deserve an extensive and comprehensive education , not diploma mills and book banning .

Reply
3
AP_001476.b22605bba3c0417294d3bb3950d088f6.0023
2d ago

This is the most slanted socialist driven news article published. The Chinese Communist party should have written it. There is a lot of “Dark Money” that comes from Zoros, Gates, and Zuckerberg. In fact there is a recent brief filed in Hillsborough County Court showing the distribution of Dark Money from the National Level to Democrats in the state and being used illegally by the Socialists/Communist US hating Democrats. A conservative organization contributes money and all of a sudden it is Dark Money instead of a bona fide monetary contribution. Democrats receive “tainted/dark and Marxists money and it is a gift by other left leaning Marxists. The country will eventually enter into a revolution if we keep allowing the media to taint the populace with Marxists publications. Wake up citizens of Polk and learn to identify Marxists articles written as if it were a holier than thou informative article. It is a shame that Marxists have infiltrated our beloved Polk County!

Reply
2
BeLogical
3d ago

Just received my mail-in ballot. Was never planning to & never will vote for Sessions.

Reply(2)
6
Related
LkldNow

Lakeland Smart Growth Forum Addresses Housing Needs, Infrastructure

About 100 people, including city officials and residents, attended a Smart Growth Summit at The Well on Parker Street Tuesday evening to discuss Lakeland’s increasing population and building boom in recent years and ways to handle it in the future. Moderator Andrea Oliver asked the seven panelists questions about...
LAKELAND, FL
blackchronicle.com

The story of Florida’s first Latino governor

TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Florida Poly names new VP and General Counsel

Well-known attorney David Fugett has been named vice president and general counsel at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland. Fugett joins the university with over 25 years of experience in law and served four years as general counsel and prelaw advisor at New College of Florida. Prior to that, he was general counsel and chief litigation attorney at the Florida Department of State, and assistant attorney general at Florida’s Office of the Attorney General, according to Florida Ploy's announcement. “I enjoy working in the State University System. Having the chance to work at Florida Poly affords me the opportunity to continue my work in the SUS and at a bit of a younger school that I think is hitting the target really well with what the State University System wants to do in terms of preparing students for the next step,” Fugett said in a statement. “Just one good example is how Florida Poly extensively uses project-based learning.”
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Elections
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Education
Polk County, FL
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Florida Elections
Polk County, FL
Education
Lakeland, FL
Government
Lakeland, FL
Education
Lakeland, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, a city in Polk County, started coming alive during the time that the early European immigrants settled in the area in the 1870s. With the introduction of rail transportation and the first freed slaves and railroad workers relocating in Lakeland in 1883, the city grew during the 1880s. Along...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

U.S. House of Representatives – 2022 Primary

For years, Lakeland was represented by one member of the U.S. House of Representatives. After this year’s realignment of districts, Lakeland is split nearly in half. District 15 covers all of Lakeland west of Florida Avenue and U.S. 98 N. District 18 covers the other half. The Districts. District...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Charles Koch
Person
Robin
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent statewide business law firm acquires Tampa firm

Gunster, a 97-year-old West Palm Beach law firm that operates throughout Florida and specializes in business law, has acquired Tampa-based Barnett, formerly known as Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster. According to a news release, the merger boosts Gunster’s presence in the Tampa Bay region to 51 attorneys and 39...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

8 surprisingly affordable cities with great weather for retirees

Over half of retirees never move, according to the Center for Retirement Research. Instead, they remain in the same home they lived in during their early 50s, also known as aging in place. If you're of the mind to pull up your roots and head somewhere new in retirement, it makes sense to relocate somewhere where the cost of living won't strain your budget — and you can also enjoy spending time outdoors.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Constitutional Amendment#Voter Registration#Pacs#Conservative Politics#Election Fraud#K12#The Daily Caller#District 7#Sessions#Democrats
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services. Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children...
POLK COUNTY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Four Plant City Police officers deployed to North Port

Officers will assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. The Plant City Police Department has deployed four officers to North Port to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Residents there are continuing to recover from storm-related issues of flooding, roads blocked by downed trees and power outages. Hurricane...
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy