Well-known attorney David Fugett has been named vice president and general counsel at Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland. Fugett joins the university with over 25 years of experience in law and served four years as general counsel and prelaw advisor at New College of Florida. Prior to that, he was general counsel and chief litigation attorney at the Florida Department of State, and assistant attorney general at Florida’s Office of the Attorney General, according to Florida Ploy's announcement. “I enjoy working in the State University System. Having the chance to work at Florida Poly affords me the opportunity to continue my work in the SUS and at a bit of a younger school that I think is hitting the target really well with what the State University System wants to do in terms of preparing students for the next step,” Fugett said in a statement. “Just one good example is how Florida Poly extensively uses project-based learning.”

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO