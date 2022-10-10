Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Kaufman County delinquent tax foreclosure sales to move online
KAUFMAN, Texas — Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Kaufman County are moving from live, in-person sales to the world wide web. Starting in November, all tax foreclosure sales will exclusively be conducted online, beginning with the County’s upcoming tax sale tentatively scheduled for November 1, 2022. Tax sales...
fox4news.com
Dallas County worker takes vacation time to work second job at State Fair of Texas
A North Texas woman applauded for her work with Dallas County over the decades is being praised for her hard work at her second job. She takes vacation time from Dallas County to work at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu introduces us to Vickey Johnson.
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials
DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
themonitor.net
Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher
Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?
Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins Blackface Controversy￼
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ past has come back to haunt him. His 1983 arrest for breaking into a Baylor University dorm, with his face painted black, has come to light recently. Was it a “panty raid” or was it something more sinister? Find out here.
dallasexpress.com
‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins
Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer
Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas
"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
fox4news.com
Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents
JOSHUA, Texas - The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.
