Corsicana, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX
themonitor.net

Kemp ISD loses student, alum and teacher

Purple and white balloons are released early Oct. 10 in honor of KISD student Kadence Boykin. Also during the same weekend, the district made another release in the passing of fifth grade teacher Renea Keitch. “A valued member of the Kemp Intermediate staff since August 2022…will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family,” the district’s release stated.
KEMP, TX
101.5 KNUE

Wanna See Who Was Arrested This Past Weekend in Anderson County, Texas?

Being arrested is something that no one wants to experience, having your freedom taken away cannot be fun but there are certain laws we all have to follow. When people break those laws there are always going to be consequences and this past weekend in Anderson County was no different. It is public information to see who is arrested, so below we have put together a list of all of the people that were arrested over the weekend in Anderson County, Texas.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Racist Pervert’: Jenkins Condemned Over Blackface Break-Ins

Opponents of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins are condemning the politician for allegedly raiding women’s bedrooms while wearing blackface during his time at Baylor University. The bombshell evidence from the Waco Police Department, as reported by The Dallas Express, detailed accusations that Jenkins, along with two other men, broke...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13

Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
KSST Radio

Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

