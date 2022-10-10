New York AG Seeks Emergency Stay to Maintain New York State’s Concealed-Carry Permit Law After Major Setback

Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Appeals Court Preserves N.Y. Concealed Carry Law Pending Review of an Order Allowing Guns in Times Square and Other ‘Sensitive’ Areas
The Second Circuit allowed New York to keep enforcing the state’s recently enacted concealed carry law until a panel can review a federal judge’s ruling forcing authorities to allow guns on buses, subways, theaters, child care centers, Times Square and other “sensitive” spaces. The court’s single-page...
Legal Groups Sue Biden Admin’s DHS and ICE for Allegedly Violating the Constitution, Federal Law, and Internal Rules by Blocking Immigrants from Accessing Attorneys
The Biden administration – chiefly the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement – is unlawfully keeping attorneys from communicating with immigrants in four detention facilities in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Arizona, a lawsuit filed in a Washington, D.C. federal court on Thursday alleges. “Immigration...
‘Scare the Hell Out of Them … Should Do the Trick’: Oath Keepers Jurors Shown Planning, Recruiting Messages from Florida Leader Ahead of Jan. 6
Jurors in the high-profile case against Oath Keepers members charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the siege at the U.S. Capitol saw messages from the group’s Florida leader on Thursday, as prosecutors sought to support the theory that top leadership recruited and prepared for violence in Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6.
Justices Ask Questions About Slavery, Politics, and Vaccination as Pork Industry Challenges California’s Animal Cruelty Law
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross, a dispute over California’s 2018 animal welfare law that could send pork prices skyrocketing. California’s Proposition 12 bars the sale of uncooked pork products when the seller knows or should know that the meat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
LYONS, N.Y. — Robert Milby, Wayne County’s new sheriff, has been in law enforcement most of his adult life, earning praise and promotions for conscientious service. But recently, Milby has attracted attention for a different approach to the law: ignoring it.
Appeals Court Rules in Favor of Journalists, Strikes Down Ban on Recording Evidence in Pike County Massacre Trial
An Ohio appeals court judge has sided with journalists in a dispute over access to evidence photos in the trial of a man accused of playing a role in a mass murder. George Wagner IV is one of several defendants charged in Ohio’s so-called “Pike County Massacre.”. Prosecutors...
Now We Know When Disgraced S.C. Lawyer Alex Murdaugh Is Expected to Stand Trial in Murders of Wife and Son
A state judge in South Carolina has determined that disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh should stand trial in the murders of his wife and youngest son at the beginning of next year, prosecutors announced. Chief Administrative Fourteenth Circuit Judge Bentley Price issued a scheduling...
Minnesota Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty to Staging Politically Motivated ‘Arson Hate Crime’
A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday after staging a fire at his property, claiming he was targeted for being a Trump supporter, and bilking both donors and an insurance company of money. Denis Vladmirovich Molla, a.k.a., Dennis Molla, accepted a count of wire fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California Man Sues Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because Product Is Actually Made in North Carolina
A California man filed a class action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce alleging that consumers have been cheated, because the sauce is made in North Carolina — and not in Texas. Philip White and his lawyers are say the sauce’s labeling amounts to fraud, and...
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
Alex Jones Must Pay Nearly a Billion Dollars for Defaming Families and Ex-FBI Agent with Sandy Hook Lies, Connecticut Jury Finds
Right-wing broadcaster Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families and an ex-FBI agent whom he defamed by describing them as participants in a “hoax,” a Connecticut jury found on Wednesday. The damages will compensate eight families, consisting of more than a dozen plaintiffs in...
Autopsy Says California Teenager Kiely Rodni Accidentally Drowned: Sheriff’s Office
A California teenager who was last seen alive at a party in the Tahoe National Forest in August accidentally drowned, investigators said Thursday. Kiely Mai Rodni was found dead in her submerged SUV on Aug. 21, 15 days after she was reported missing. The petite and blonde 16-year-old’s disappearance drew...
Agencies Tangle In Florida Concealed Weapons ‘Quagmire’
In what it described as a “legal quagmire,” the state agency that issues concealed-weapons licenses has sued the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to try to obtain information about why a woman was flagged as ineligible for a license. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon
S.C. Man Allegedly Confessed to Killing Five Men After Using Meth and Staying ‘Up for Like Four Days,’ ‘Hearing Voices’
A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in Georgia after he allegedly confessed to murdering five people in South Carolina during a multi-day, meth-induced bender, authorities announced. James Douglas Drayton was taken into custody Monday morning and is currently charged with a slew of crimes in Georgia as he awaits...
Autopsy ‘Undetermined’ on Florida Mother’s Cause and Manner of Death as Ex-Boyfriend Heads to Trial in Her Disappearance
The cause and manner of death of Florida mother Cassie Carli, 37, are “undetermined,” a county coroner told Law&Crime on Monday. Speaking to Law&Crime in a brief phone interview, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell declined to answer more questions about the autopsy because of the ongoing case.
Married Couple in ‘Very Quiet’ Massachusetts Neighborhood Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Massachusetts couple is dead in a suspected murder-suicide. “Two adults were pronounced deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” cops said. “Initial investigation appears to reveal that this was a domestic incident resulting in a murder/suicide. There is no threat to the public.”. Officers responded to the...
Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave
A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 7