Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze

Teen jumps off bridge during chase • Whitmer, Dixon clash over abortion • Dearborn book controversy continues
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - A 14-year-old boy fleeing police in a stolen Mustang ran out of gas, so he tried to lose them by jumping off a bridge. Just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Woodhaven police put out a report of three Mustang Shelby GT500s that were stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot. Brownstown Police found the three stolen cars on I-75 near Sibley and tried to stop them, but they fled.
Michigan man accused of running dog fighting ring, using Facebook to promote it
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of running a dog fighting ring in Metro Detroit and using Facebook to promote it, authorities announced. Kevin Lewis Warren, 52, of River Rouge, is accused of running an organized dog fighting ring, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General. He allegedly used Facebook accounts to post videos and pictures of animals for dog fights, and to communicate about breeding, selling, and fighting dogs.
'Cruel and sadistic': MI Attorney General, Humane Society team up to investigate, prosecute animal abuse
Michigan’s Attorney General along with the Michigan Humane are cracking down on animal abusers and dog fighting rings, Dana Nessel announced on Thursday.
77-year-old Michigan man tries lottery game, wins $25,000 a year for life
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery when he tried a game he hadn't played. "I had never played the Lucky For Life game, but decided to try in instead of Mega Millions or Powerball," Mark Watson said. "The next day I had an email saying I’d won a prize. Once I logged in to my Lottery account and saw how much I had won I was stunned."
Morning 4: Attorneys for Crumbley parents ask court to prevent prosecutor from sending emails to Oxford parents -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
Great Lakes states could become haven for those fleeing climate change, researchers say
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Ohio fishing scandal: 2 men caught cheating at tournament charged, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND - Two men accused of cheating at a fishing tournament in Ohio by stuffing walleye with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win the cash grand prize have been charged, authorities announced on Wednesday. The anglers, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35,...
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate. Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona. Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver. In addition to customizability options, the digital...
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
OTTISSIPPI Ch. 12, part 2: Northern Slavery cont.
Inaction of those who could have acted, indifference of those who should have known better, the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most, that has made it possible for evil to triumph (Halle Selassie, Jews and African History). History is suppressed. Zionism is a religious cover for...
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
Wayne County man wins $5.42 million from Michigan Lottery
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wayne County man didn't know how much the prize was when he saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying he won. The 69-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous had purchased 15 Lotto 47 tickets with about $280 he had in his online account from a recent win, he said.
