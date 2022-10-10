Read full article on original website
Mass. man Christopher Knight lived as a hermit, stole from thousands, for 27 years
Almost one decade ago Christopher Knight was arrested for burglary. However, he was no ordinary thief. Knight was a man who at age 20 had left Massachusetts to live as a hermit in the woods of Maine and did so successfully — stealing supplies from various nearby cottages for 27 years in order to survive — all without getting caught until his arrest.
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
The Rev. Fr. Andrew Bushell spent CARES Act funds on expensive wine, $40,000 watch, officials say
Officials believe an Orthodox Christian monk who claimed to have “taken a vow of poverty” and owned a brewery in Massachusetts used millions of dollars in CARES Act funds on expensive wine, a $40,000 watch, handbags and more, according to court documents. Brian Andrew Bushell, 47, and Tracey...
Jackson-Olin HS Mean Green Marching Machine Band joins CBS 42 Morning News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jackson-Olin High School Mean Green Marching Machine Band joined CBS 42 Morning News Friday morning ahead of week 8 of high school football.
Adopt a kitten: Cats flown from Florida to Springfield after Hurricane Ian
Animals displaced by Hurricane Ian have been flown to northern states following the overflow in Florida shelters, and Massachusetts has multiple shelters stepping up to take them in. The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have been taking in animals over the past few weeks and have recently joined forces to...
