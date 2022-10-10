Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke Awarded ACC Quarterback of the Week

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Van Dyke's Resurgent Performance Secures Him ACC Honors.

After a tragic loss to Middle Tennessee, Miami Hurricanes fans were beginning to lose confidence in Tyler Van Dyke and wondered if he'd even be the starter against North Carolina.

Van Dyke responded, putting on a passing clinic with 496 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, Van Dyke did throw an interception on the final drive of the game putting the Hurricanes comeback to an end as the Canes fell 24-27 against the UNC Tar Heels.

Regardless of the outcome, Miami fans can hold on to the fact that Van Dyke hasn't lost his mojo from the end of last season, as evidenced by his most recent award.

That's a well deserved honor for Van Dyke, especially playing that well despite a rushing attack that was all but non-existent.

While Miami is still in need of a true number one target in its offense, the unit as a whole played well on Saturday. Van Dyke was able to connect with nine different targets throughout the game.

Looking forward for Van Dyke, he will lead the Canes into Blacksburg, Va. this weekend to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in search of their first ACC victory. Last time Van Dyke faced up against the Hokies, he led The U to a 38-26 victory. If Miami's offense can continue to play to Van Dyke's strengths as a passer, it will be tough for a struggling Hokies team to keep up.

In 2021, Van Dyke got hot during ACC conference play. Here are his four best games from last season.

North Carolina State: 25 of 33, 75.8%, 325 yards, 9.8 yards per attempt, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

@ #13 Pittsburgh: 32 of 42, 76.2%, 426 yards, 10.1 yards per attempt, three touchdowns and one interception.

Georgia Tech: 22 of 34, 64.7%, 389 yards, 11.4 yards per attempt, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Duke: 34 of 49, 69.4%, 381 yards, 7.8 yards per attempt, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

