tjournal.com
Television Network opens in Buena Vista
Chamber of Commerce, local officials, and interested citizens gathered at the corner of McDuffie Street and 6th Avenue in downtown Buena Vista last Saturday to see the covered sign unveiled outside the building that formerly housed Coffee Club. The exciting news was that it is now home to the April Smith Television Network.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb stormwater work session postponed; Richardson to hold virtual session
The Cobb Board of Commissioners’ scheduled work session on stormwater issues was postponed Tuesday due to the length of a regular meeting earlier in the day. The county public information office said it would be rescheduled. Commissioners were to hear a presentation and an analysis by the Cobb Water...
Buena Vista, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Buena Vista, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Schley County High School football team will have a game with Marion County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00.
WALB 10
Orgill to open new state-of-the-art distribution center in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A new state-of-the-art distribution center will open in Tifton in 2024. Orgill will replace its current distribution center in Tifton with a new state-of-the-art 800,000-square-foot distribution center. The current facility is 650,000 square feet and employs over 300 people. “Twenty-seven years ago, we opened our second...
WALB 10
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
wfxl.com
One displaced after fire destroys their Lee County home
A person is displaced after their house caught fire in Lee County Sunday. Lee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a house fire with three engines/pumpers and a 3,000-gallon service truck. While arriving to the fire, the primary house caught fire. An immediate request for mutual aid was sent...
WALB 10
Finally, rain returns
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues on a very dry note. Tonight, clear with patch fog and lows in the upper 50s low 60s followed by sunshine and highs mid 80s Wednesday. Finally, a cold front slide east with the first opportunity for rain in about a month. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air filters in on brisk NW winds Friday and holds through the weekend.
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
Georgia mayor saves woman and children from being struck by train
The mayor of a small southwest Georgia town is being credited for saving a woman and her children from being struck by a train.
wfxl.com
Sumter firefighters extinguished a ‘totally engulfed’ house fire
The Sumter County Fire Rescue and Americus Fire Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at the Rockdale Subdivision Loop Saturday evening. SCFS says upon arrival at 4:48 p.m. the first due engine reported a double wide mobile home trailer completely involved with fire plus adjacent carport. The fire had...
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle
A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
southgatv.com
Cops corral Cordele shooting suspect
CORDELE, GA – Cordele Police say they’ve captured a 21 year old shooting suspect, who detectives say targeted the same victim in two separate incidents. Police say Tuesday afternoon, they captured Mico Dennard Waters at a Cordele residence. Waters faces 11 felony counts of aggravated assault along with...
wfxl.com
Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary
The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
southgatv.com
Dooly’s domestic violence suspect sought again
VIENNA, GA – Vienna Police & Dooly County deputies are keeping a keen eye out for 21 year old Christian Collier, a domestic violence suspect who is believed to have returned to his previous location of arrest this past weekend, armed and willing to shoot. Vienna Police Chief Ketorie...
