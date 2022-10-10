ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues on a very dry note. Tonight, clear with patch fog and lows in the upper 50s low 60s followed by sunshine and highs mid 80s Wednesday. Finally, a cold front slide east with the first opportunity for rain in about a month. Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Behind the boundary drier and much cooler air filters in on brisk NW winds Friday and holds through the weekend.

