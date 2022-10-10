Read full article on original website
DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Bethlehem, hits Spray-Tek with violations
The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Route 248 bridge in Lehigh Township close to reopening
Repairs initially expected to last a month on a structurally deficient Route 248 bridge in Northampton County have instead taken months because of supply chain issues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said this week. But the end is in sight for the Lehigh Township project, if deliveries and the weather...
Times News
Resident questions new ‘no parking’ lines in Lansford
A Lansford homeowner on West Snyder Avenue questioned the borough about “no parking” lines in front of homes on her block. Victoria Benack lives on the even-side numbered stretch of the 200 block of West Snyder and said the borough recently painted no parking lines on that side of the street.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Tax increase for Luzerne County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This edition of Talkback 16: calls about a tax increase in Luzerne County and more comments about Ally's coats. But first, a call about a dog getting stabbed in Scranton. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Times News
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Lori Roke Stine to Mark D. Stine, 88 Honey Hill Road, Lehighton, Lot 2, Eugene S. and Nancy A. Stine Final Plan, $1. Lonnie D. Christoff to Lonnie D. Christoff, 157 Fairway Road South, Lehighton, property at 157 Fairway Road South, $1. Jim Thorpe. Daniel C. Hugos to Vincent DeGiosio...
Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see what...
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
Times News
Carbon County Court — DUI Pleas
A total of 13 defendants in pending driving under the influence cases entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika accept pleas from the following:. He was arrested on June 5, 2020, by Weissport police along Franklin Street for DUI of a controlled substance. He...
Times News
Lehighton set for 51st Halloween parade
The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade is at 4 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade begins at Seventh and Coal streets and makes its way down to the Third Street intersection, before making a right onto Mahoning Street and then a left onto Eighth Street, where it will disband at the Grove.
Times News
Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan
The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
Times News
Business loses $85K in payroll scam
A Lehigh County business was scammed out of a large amount of money, according to state police at Bethlehem. Troopers said on Sept. 1 at 12:05 a.m. a representative of Cappco Construction, North Whitehall Township, appeared at the barracks and reported that his payroll company was scammed into sending payments to people who are not employed through his company.
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
lvpnews.com
Bethlehem Township-Updated stormwater plan adopted
Bethlehem Township Commissioners held a brief meeting Oct. 3 which resulted in taking care of various township issues. Two resolutions, one pertaining to the attendance of Sgt. Daryl Lapointe at the Pennsylvania DUI Association’s annual meeting next month, and one authorizing applications to the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, were passed unanimously.
Times News
Walnutport Canal Festival set for Sunday
Clydesdale driven carriage rides, Victorian high wheelers, even an old-fashioned calliope. That autumn-like feel will permeate the air at the 43rd annual Walnutport Canal Festival. Sponsored by the Walnutport Canal Association, the event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. “Pray for good weather,” said Jeanne...
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
Times News
Man jailed for Megan’s Law violation, fleeing police
A Carbon County man was jailed earlier this week for failure to register as a sexual offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law. He also faces additional charges when he tried to flee police when they attempted to serve a warrant on him. State police at Lehighton said on...
Times News
Lehigh County man killed in Lynn Twp. crash
A 58-year-old Allentown man was killed Thursday afternoon when his vehicle collided with an ambulance and another car in Lynn Township. The incident happened in the area of 8491 Route 309, Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The Lehigh County’s coroner’s office pronounced him dead at 1:40 p.m. His name...
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
Times News
Two injured in hit-and-run on turnpike
State police at the Pocono barracks reported investigating a hit-and-run crash along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Kidder Township, Carbon County, on Oct. 7 at 11:56 a.m. involving three vehicles. Troopers said a vehicle was traveling northbound at mile marker 91.5 in the left lane while Corey G....
