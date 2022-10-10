ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Bethlehem, hits Spray-Tek with violations

The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Times News

Resident questions new ‘no parking’ lines in Lansford

A Lansford homeowner on West Snyder Avenue questioned the borough about “no parking” lines in front of homes on her block. Victoria Benack lives on the even-side numbered stretch of the 200 block of West Snyder and said the borough recently painted no parking lines on that side of the street.
LANSFORD, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Tax increase for Luzerne County

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This edition of Talkback 16: calls about a tax increase in Luzerne County and more comments about Ally's coats. But first, a call about a dog getting stabbed in Scranton. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon dog shelter has new entrance

Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County property transfers

Lori Roke Stine to Mark D. Stine, 88 Honey Hill Road, Lehighton, Lot 2, Eugene S. and Nancy A. Stine Final Plan, $1. Lonnie D. Christoff to Lonnie D. Christoff, 157 Fairway Road South, Lehighton, property at 157 Fairway Road South, $1. Jim Thorpe. Daniel C. Hugos to Vincent DeGiosio...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see what...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County Court — DUI Pleas

A total of 13 defendants in pending driving under the influence cases entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika accept pleas from the following:. He was arrested on June 5, 2020, by Weissport police along Franklin Street for DUI of a controlled substance. He...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton set for 51st Halloween parade

The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade is at 4 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade begins at Seventh and Coal streets and makes its way down to the Third Street intersection, before making a right onto Mahoning Street and then a left onto Eighth Street, where it will disband at the Grove.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan

The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
SLATINGTON, PA
Times News

Business loses $85K in payroll scam

A Lehigh County business was scammed out of a large amount of money, according to state police at Bethlehem. Troopers said on Sept. 1 at 12:05 a.m. a representative of Cappco Construction, North Whitehall Township, appeared at the barracks and reported that his payroll company was scammed into sending payments to people who are not employed through his company.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)

A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Bethlehem Township-Updated stormwater plan adopted

Bethlehem Township Commissioners held a brief meeting Oct. 3 which resulted in taking care of various township issues. Two resolutions, one pertaining to the attendance of Sgt. Daryl Lapointe at the Pennsylvania DUI Association’s annual meeting next month, and one authorizing applications to the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, were passed unanimously.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Walnutport Canal Festival set for Sunday

Clydesdale driven carriage rides, Victorian high wheelers, even an old-fashioned calliope. That autumn-like feel will permeate the air at the 43rd annual Walnutport Canal Festival. Sponsored by the Walnutport Canal Association, the event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Rain or shine. “Pray for good weather,” said Jeanne...
WALNUTPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Man jailed for Megan’s Law violation, fleeing police

A Carbon County man was jailed earlier this week for failure to register as a sexual offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law. He also faces additional charges when he tried to flee police when they attempted to serve a warrant on him. State police at Lehighton said on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehigh County man killed in Lynn Twp. crash

A 58-year-old Allentown man was killed Thursday afternoon when his vehicle collided with an ambulance and another car in Lynn Township. The incident happened in the area of 8491 Route 309, Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The Lehigh County’s coroner’s office pronounced him dead at 1:40 p.m. His name...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Two injured in hit-and-run on turnpike

State police at the Pocono barracks reported investigating a hit-and-run crash along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Kidder Township, Carbon County, on Oct. 7 at 11:56 a.m. involving three vehicles. Troopers said a vehicle was traveling northbound at mile marker 91.5 in the left lane while Corey G....
CARBON COUNTY, PA

