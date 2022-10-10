Read full article on original website
Times News
No. Lehigh students recognized for perfect scores on exam
Three Northern Lehigh High School students were recognized for their achievements in a state-mandated assessment exam. Superintendent Matthew J. Link said at Monday’s school board meeting that Act 35 requires all school districts in the state to administer at least once during grades 7-12 a locally developed assessment of U.S. history, government and civics.
Times News
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Registration for classes offered throughout the spring 2023 semester at Lehigh Carbon Community College is now available to all new and continuing students. Students can register online for courses that are offered in person, online or remotely, or in a hybrid format. The 14-week spring session starts Jan. 23 and...
Times News
NL hears parent’s education concerns
Northern Lehigh School Board on Monday fielded concerns about the quality of education being offered to the “higher performing segment of the student body.”. Monika DeSousa told the school board on Monday she was there on behalf of the “higher performing segment of the student body and their families.”
Times News
Tamaqua dealing with old pipes at elementary school
Tamaqua Area school board directors were updated on a number of projects during Tuesday evening committee meetings, including a handicapped accessible ramp, pipe inspection and water testing. Superintendent Ray Kinder said water test results from one sink at West Penn Elementary School in 2019 revealed a slightly higher than recommended...
