Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Most Reliable Car Brands in 2022
Your vehicle's reliability can dictate and eventually make or break your entire car ownership experience, especially in the long run. Car brand reliability also goes on to reflect a vehicle's resale value, and reliable brands will often have the best resale value as a result the sales for reliable brands will be significantly higher which all culminates in reliability playing a big role in shaping the global automotive market. Institutions like J.D Power play a vital role in providing people with valuable reliability-related information by evaluating new vehicles based on a set of predetermined parameters.
Top Speed
A True Hero Has Crammed a Supra's 2JZ into the Toyota GR86
Engine swaps are not an uncommon thing, we've mentioned them a fair bit here on TopSpeed, but this one is a bit different. Normally, it is an old car that originally came with an engine that was either boring, underpowered, nearly impossible to modify. Or it's a combination of the three, and that is swapped out for a newer engine that can make more power more reliably and more efficiently. A rather unique build has surfaced from California that involves a brand-new car, with a cast iron straight six from the '90s swapped into it.
Top Speed
2023 Nissan Ariya: Performance, Price, and Photos
For the past decade or so, Japanese automaker, Nissan has in some ways lost the edge to competitors due to a myriad of reasons. The controversy surrounding the company's past leadership, and the pandemic made things considerably worse for the brand. A lack of the ability to innovate and an aging product lineup eventually led to plummeting sales numbers.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW iX Should Be Your First Luxury EV
The BMW iX created a furor when it was unveiled. The face took all the spotlight, but there's a lot more to this EV than just the aesthetics. The iX instills confidence and encourages spirited drivers to charge the curves as if they were driving a smaller, more sporty vehicle. The iX offers similar interior space as the current X5, and its flat floor (no center hump) allows for spacious rear seating. The iX is BMW's most technologically sophisticated vehicle, which is an understatement. The navigation has an augmented reality overlay and a remote vehicle parking system that remembers how to enter and exit. And, all this is just the tip of the iceberg. The iX It is as good as or better than any petroleum-powered midsize SUV, including BMW's excellent X5, and that is why the iX needs to be on the top of your list if you're in the market for a midsize luxury SUV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
The Alpine Alpenglow Gives Hope to the Hydrogen Combustion Engine
After the recently released teaser image for the Alpenglow, Alpine has finally lifted the curtain on its new sports car. With its futuristic design and hydrogen combustion engine, the model is not intended for series production, but it does provide a glimpse of the brand's future design language and technical future.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Pays Homage To The P-51 Mustang In Striking Fashion
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, therefore we get to see some exceptional custom Harleys often The latest example comes from German bike shop Thunderbike which, after impressing us with its Harley-Davidson Fat Chicken, has now whipped a custom Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter aircraft.
Top Speed
This Porsche 911 (964) by Theon Design is Restomod Madness
In the world of hand-built, customized restomod Porsche 911s, the name Theon Design might not be as popular as Singer or Tuthill, but the UK-based company’s work isn't any less impressive. In fact, it just recently unveiled a restomod 911 based on the 930-generation with a price tag of $400,000. No matter who builds them, all restomoded Porsches have one thing in common - they are expensive and only a select few can actually enjoy them. For example, Theon Design's latest creation, called the CHI001, is priced at no less than £380,000, about $421,000 at the current exchange rates.
Top Speed
The Final Lamborghini Aventador Looks To Its Past
The world of supercars will never be the same again. Italian automakers have started to build SUVs, exterior design language is going crazy, but most importantly, the electrification wave is well underway. So, it is time to say goodbye to the big, V-12 engines and embrace an all-electric future. And while that might not happen right away, every future supercar manufacturer is preparing to at least combine a gasoline-powered engine with a hybrid system that should help improve emissions. In this context, Lamborghini is preparing to kill the current Aventador - it already unveiled the limited edition Ultimae - and is currently testing a successor for the supercar. Since the Aventador Ultimae was built in limited units, the last model has already been built. But the final model, tailored for a Swiss customer, is sending off the Aventador off in a memorable way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
Apollo Illustrates What Tomorrow's Electric Supercars Should Look Like
As car giants are busy transitioning from ICE to fully electric mobility, so too are niche companies like Apollo. Known for its bizarre-looking, rare hypercar, Apollo Future Mobility Group debuted a rolling prototype of an all-electric sports car demonstrating the brand’s future capabilities in the performance EV segment. Though we don't know much about the G2J concept, the German automaker is aiming for electric mobility sooner than anticipated. As a result, the G2J concept has a highly realistic appearance.
Top Speed
This Chevy Camaro Hybrid Could Revive the Nameplate
2023 brings about the final year for many enthusiast vehicles with the upcoming onslaught of hybridization and electrification. While the world and automotive market pushes towards this next iteration of performance and technology, some brands want to hold onto the past as long as possible, and hybridization might be the only saving grace for some well-loved models, including the Chevrolet Camaro.
Top Speed
This Impreza WRX STI Was Converted To A Modern Day Subaru Brat, And It's For Sale
When a car receives a completely customized job extensive enough to change the overall body style, and arguably the purpose of the vehicle, it does not exactly look like it just rolled off the factory floor. If anything, they look thrown together and unprofessionally built, as if they were literally made in somebody's backyard shed. However, this Subaru WRX STI that is for sale on Cars and Bids stands in firm objection to that common occurrence.
Top Speed
Top 10 Best Motorcycles of 2022
There are literally hundreds of motorcycles on the market today, for all different purposes and wallets. How do you choose? Well, for a start, you read a list like this one - Top Ten Best Motorcycles in 2022 - to give you some inspiration. Then you completely disagree and make up your own list.
Top Speed
Leaked: A More Powerful G87 M2 Competition is on Its Way
BMW’s M division finally launched the much-awaited second generation M2 with bolder looks and beefier performance. Even though the BMW M2 is the last BMW M car without hybrid technology, rumors are surfacing that a more potent version of the M2 is already in the works. According to ynguldyn, a trusted Bimmerpost insider, the second-generation M2 Competition will enter production in mid-2024, almost two years after the G87 M2’s debut.
Top Speed
2022 Genesis G80 Review: The Korean Luxury Sedan For The Family
The first generation Genesis G80 first came to the U.S. in late 2016 and was sold as a 2017 model. Since then, the G80 can be found in almost 50,000 driveways throughout the country. In 2020, the G80 received new life for its second generation with a facelift. Now, compared...
Top Speed
Carbon Fiber-Loaded Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Is Drool-Inducing
Since its introduction, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been a popular motorcycle among both retro motorcycle fans and custom bike shops. Its simple construction allows these shops to go all in without setbacks, and that’s exactly what Australia’s Skunk Machine has now done. The result is a stunning carbon fiber-loaded GT 650 racer with sportbike aesthetics and serious performance.
Top Speed
Maserati FTributio Special Edition Pays Tribute to the First Woman to Qualify in F1
Many believed Maserati's attention was focused on the launch of its new generation GranTurismo, but it turns out this is not exactly true. Alongside the new sports car, the Italian company also prepared special editions based on the Ghibli and the Levante. The automaker just wanted to wait until October to release details, and for good reason. The new FTributo Special Edition pays tribute to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula 1 Grand Prix (Monaco, 1958) who did so after competing in the 39th Targa Florio in October 1955.
Top Speed
Top 10 Fastest Used Cars Under $20,000
If you have a budget of $20,000 to buy a fast car, what will you do? Buy a new car or a used one? If you go the new car route, your options will involve cars like the Kia Soul, Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Trailblazer, etc. Now, these aren’t bad cars for that price, but they sure aren’t ‘fast’. But, if you go the used route, the $20,000-budget will open you to a world of fast cars that will fulfill your adrenaline cravings rather comfortably. That said, it leaves you vulnerable to getting cars that might end up spending half the time in garages. So, which car should you pick? Well, we’ve listed 10 of the fastest used cars that you can buy for under $20,000 and have a good time with them.
Top Speed
AC Schnitzer Just Put The BMW M440i Gran Coupe Into Another League
BMW unveiled the second generation 4 Series, in all three forms, in mid-2020. The model shares many features with the 3 Series, but unlike the previous generation, its design is a significant departure from the 3 Series. This was a move BMW made because it wants its clients to be able to distinguish between the two models. So, if you still have a problem identifying the 4 Series, just look for the large kidney grille. But, while its design is a big departure from the past, the engine line-up is not, and the current 4 Series Gran Coupe still didn't manage to pass the 400-horsepower barrier. It's a good thing we have tuners like AC Schnitzer that are always looking for ways to make BMW models faster and more powerful.
Top Speed
The Rezvani Vengeance is the Ultimate Apocalyptic Family Hauler
In the three years after the official establishment of Rezvani Motors back in 2014, the company unveiled three models, the Beast, the Beast Spider, and the Beast X. Things went quiet with the exception of the massive Hercules 6x6. Now Rezvani is back, and its new model is a monster - a 690-horsepower military SUV based on the Cadillac Escalade. It is also a very expensive model, with a starting price of $249,000 and can get a lot more pricey after all the options.
Top Speed
University of Stuttgart Has Built The Fastest EV In The World
Reaching 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds is an easy job these days. There are probably dozens of cars out there that do it without breaking a sweat. Cars like the Huracan Evo or the 812 Superfast go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, the Regera does it in 2.8 seconds, the 911 Turbo S with the Sport Chrono package in 2.7 seconds, the Chiron and Divo in 2.4 and the Pininfarina Battista in just 1.9 seconds. The record however belongs to Rimac Nevera who did the 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 1.85 seconds. Oh, lets correct that... the record does not belong to the Nevera anymore, as the E0711-11 EVO did the same sprint in 1.461 seconds. Wait, who? Don't worry, you are not the only one to never hear about the car before.
Comments / 0