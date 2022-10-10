The BMW iX created a furor when it was unveiled. The face took all the spotlight, but there's a lot more to this EV than just the aesthetics. The iX instills confidence and encourages spirited drivers to charge the curves as if they were driving a smaller, more sporty vehicle. The iX offers similar interior space as the current X5, and its flat floor (no center hump) allows for spacious rear seating. The iX is BMW's most technologically sophisticated vehicle, which is an understatement. The navigation has an augmented reality overlay and a remote vehicle parking system that remembers how to enter and exit. And, all this is just the tip of the iceberg. The iX It is as good as or better than any petroleum-powered midsize SUV, including BMW's excellent X5, and that is why the iX needs to be on the top of your list if you're in the market for a midsize luxury SUV.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO