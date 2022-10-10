Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Area Habitat for Humanity promotes 2 longtime staffers to CEO, COO
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has named Kim Randell CEO and Jennee Galland president and COO, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The change comes as HFHWM CEO and President Becket Moore steps down after 10 years at the affordable housing nonprofit. “It is unusual for a job...
Metro board recommends funding for Gideon's Army, Raphah Institute
An advisory group has recommended funding for two nonprofits, including the controversial Gideon's Army, as part of a two-year, $1.5 million violence interruption pilot project in North Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Politics: LaVergne Mayor Announced that he has Received Support from Top Law Enforcement Officials
LA VERGNE - Mayor Jason Cole announces that Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and former La Vergne Assistant Chief and current Rutherford County Chief Deputy Keith Lowry have officially endorsed him. Sheriff Fitzhugh was recently re-elected to another four-year term, and is a member of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, a...
williamsonherald.com
Guest column: Pat Emery — The visionary of Cool Springs
Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
smithcountyinsider.com
Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
wpln.org
How Tennessee lawmakers tilted the scales toward developers to make it harder for cities to get affordable housing
Earlier this month, Nashville residents told Metro Council they want the city’s help getting community needs met. They say the rezoning of an East Nashville property that used to be home to the Riverchase apartments, should be used as leverage until they can get a community benefits agreement that’s on their terms.
williamsonherald.com
FirstBank named as presenting sponsor for Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkinfest
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Franklin. Recognized as the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of...
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
‘Classroom should be an equalizer’: Wilson County school board member calling for removal of ideological, political, religious flags & materials
A Wilson County school board member is calling for all political, ideological, and religious flags to be taken down in the classroom. That would include pride flags and safe space stickers.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
Wednesday storm damage leaves trail of destruction in Coffee County
Families across Coffee County are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday evening's storm. The storm caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the county.
williamsonherald.com
A Vintage Affair wine weekend raises money for local nonprofits
Williamson County is known for its charitable giving and events to raise money, but the A Vintage Affair weekend double header might be the most entertaining. Patrons went from a dress up masquerade ball on Friday night to stomping on grapes with bare feet on Saturday, all while raising money for several local charities.
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood fire department responds to burning home; residents escape without injuries
Crews from Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at a home located at 9039 Fallswood Lane in Brentwood. Smoke plumes could be seen all over the east side of Brentwood and from Interstate 65, according to BFR. The Franklin Fire Department provided assistance. The department posted...
Nashville Scene
Details Emerge for Project Eyed for 3rd and Lindsley Site
Details are emerging, with images included, regarding an apartment building project to replace the downtown building home to live music venue 3rd and Lindsley, among other businesses. According to a multi-page concept plan document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Isle of Palm, S.C.-based Woodfield Development is seeking 438 residential...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WKRN
Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin’s historic downtown will be the scene for annual Wine Down Main Street
Downtown Franklin will once again come alive with toast and cheers as the city gets set to hold Wine Down Main Street, a wine-tasting event that takes place along historic Main Street Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10 p.m. Voted the No. 1 charity event for more than 10 years in...
