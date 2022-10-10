ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonherald.com

Area Habitat for Humanity promotes 2 longtime staffers to CEO, COO

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) has named Kim Randell CEO and Jennee Galland president and COO, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The change comes as HFHWM CEO and President Becket Moore steps down after 10 years at the affordable housing nonprofit. “It is unusual for a job...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Guest column: Pat Emery — The visionary of Cool Springs

Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Williamson County, TN
Society
County
Williamson County, TN
williamsonherald.com

Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries

At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
LANCASTER, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
williamsonherald.com

FirstBank named as presenting sponsor for Heritage Foundation’s Pumpkinfest

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has announced FirstBank as the presenting sponsor of the 37th annual PumpkinFest scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Franklin. Recognized as the largest fall festival in Middle Tennessee and hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association, a division of...
FRANKLIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
williamsonherald.com

A Vintage Affair wine weekend raises money for local nonprofits

Williamson County is known for its charitable giving and events to raise money, but the A Vintage Affair weekend double header might be the most entertaining. Patrons went from a dress up masquerade ball on Friday night to stomping on grapes with bare feet on Saturday, all while raising money for several local charities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Details Emerge for Project Eyed for 3rd and Lindsley Site

Details are emerging, with images included, regarding an apartment building project to replace the downtown building home to live music venue 3rd and Lindsley, among other businesses. According to a multi-page concept plan document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Isle of Palm, S.C.-based Woodfield Development is seeking 438 residential...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Operation Blackout underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Operation Blackout is underway. The operation is a month-long check of sex offenders to help keep families safe on Halloween. Statewide Correctional Administrator Sue Siedentop and Specialized Caseloads Director Anne Mathes join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the effort. Mathes...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy