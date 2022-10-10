Read full article on original website
Northampton School Board moves forward with Act 34 Hearing
The Northampton School Board met Monday, October 10 to discuss updated policies on meetings and record retention, as well as moving forward with the Act 34 Hearing. The board unanimously approved a revised list of professional and support staff transfers for this school year, the resignation of Eric Schoeneberger from the position of maintenance, the resignation of Lindsey Strunk from the position of cafeteria monitor, the resignation of Maggy Alexander-Michel from the position of curriculum secretary, the resignation of Robin Zamadics from the position of special education counselor, three unpaid leave of absences, the revised master district volunteer list for this school year, and the additions and deletions to the substitute listing for the current school year.
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council on a 4-0 vote took the following action last week:. • Agreed to pay $60,985 to Lehigh Asphalt for final application for payment, including the inlet top unit change order for the White Street HOP inlets. • Agreed to pay $38,562 to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions for material...
Towns, lawmaker, DA to call for closure of Wernersville CCC
Towns, lawmaker, DA to call for closure of Wernersville CCC. A news conference is set for Wednesday afternoon, involving multiple townships, authorities and even a school district. Watch it live on WFMZ.com.
Northampton Borough Council approves fire tax for 2023
The Northampton Borough Council approved implementing a borough-wide fire tax in a 7-1 vote during their October 6 workshop meeting. The one-mill tax will go into effect in 2023 and is estimated to raise about $200,000 per year for the fire department’s capital reserve. This funding, explained Borough Manager...
Slatington adopts multi-municipal plan
The Slatington borough council adopted the Northern Lehigh Multi-Municipal Comprehensive Plan by a unanimous vote at Monday night’s meeting. The plan includes Slatington, and Weisenberg, Washington, Lynn, Lowhill and Heidelberg townships. It is the result of three years of work by representatives of each municipality to update the first...
Police cite liquor law violations
A Monroe County establishment has been cited the state police Wilkes-Barre office for a violation of the state liquor code. American Legion Post 927 West End Home Association, Gilbert, was cited on July 16, 20 and Aug. 12 and 25, for selling alcoholic beverages to nonmembers. State police at the...
Sheriff requests worker pay hike
The discussion of better wages continued in Carbon County as the sheriff requested an increase for one of his employees. During the monthly meeting of the county salary board on Thursday, Sheriff Dan Zeigler requested a two-step increase for the department’s civil process clerk, from $11.38 to $12.07. Zeigler...
Resident questions new ‘no parking’ lines in Lansford
A Lansford homeowner on West Snyder Avenue questioned the borough about “no parking” lines in front of homes on her block. Victoria Benack lives on the even-side numbered stretch of the 200 block of West Snyder and said the borough recently painted no parking lines on that side of the street.
JT employee info posted in error
Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said Wednesday night. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. Lynette Curran, an elementary school paraprofessional, said she was...
Opinion: Salary dilemma for Carbon commissioners
Just as many employers in the private sector of our economy are feeling the need to balance the salaries of their employees with the costs they are charging their customers, the Carbon County commissioners find themselves in a similar dilemma. The parallel looks like this: Owners at fast food places,...
Carbon man pleads to corruption count
A Carbon County man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in county court to one count of corruption of a minor for an incident involving a young girl. John Matthew Balk, 40, of Palmerton, and formerly of Lehighton, entered the plea before Judge Joseph J. Matika. The corruption count was downgraded from a felony 3 to a misdemeanor one and two other misdemeanor counts of indecent assault were dropped in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Northampton County – Awards for Outstanding County Residents
Northampton County held its third annual festival on Saturday, October 8th at Louise Moore Park. Lamont McClure recognized a number of municipal employees, first responders and residents for the positive impact they have on their communities and the County. “Northampton County is privileged to have so many outstanding youth, employees...
Carbon County Court — DUI Pleas
A total of 13 defendants in pending driving under the influence cases entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika accept pleas from the following:. He was arrested on June 5, 2020, by Weissport police along Franklin Street for DUI of a controlled substance. He...
Robertson proposes budget with 6.75% county tax hike
Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson is proposing a 6.75% real estate tax increase in his proposed 2023 budget, he said in his Tuesday night
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Lehighton set for 51st Halloween parade
The 51st annual Lehighton Area Halloween Parade is at 4 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade begins at Seventh and Coal streets and makes its way down to the Third Street intersection, before making a right onto Mahoning Street and then a left onto Eighth Street, where it will disband at the Grove.
Man jailed for Megan’s Law violation, fleeing police
A Carbon County man was jailed earlier this week for failure to register as a sexual offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law. He also faces additional charges when he tried to flee police when they attempted to serve a warrant on him. State police at Lehighton said on...
Tamaqua dealing with old pipes at elementary school
Tamaqua Area school board directors were updated on a number of projects during Tuesday evening committee meetings, including a handicapped accessible ramp, pipe inspection and water testing. Superintendent Ray Kinder said water test results from one sink at West Penn Elementary School in 2019 revealed a slightly higher than recommended...
Emergency medical services 'broken,' Suburban EMS administrator says
PALMER TWP., Pa. – Suburban EMS, which provides emergency medical services and transportation, is struggling. That was the essence of a presentation made by the organization's officials during the Palmer Township Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night. "Make no mistake, there is a crisis in emergency medical services," said...
Schuylkill County deeds
RSK Flipper LLC to Marco Montero, property at 409 E Union St., $29,000. Janet Jancewicz to Jennifer Smith, property at 417 Railroad St., $1. Kathleen J. Kropp, Herbert J. Kropp, and Crystal R. Jones-Zambelli to Ernest B. Henritzy Jr. and Susan K. Henritzy, property at 310 Orwigsburg St., $200,000. Clevis...
