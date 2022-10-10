Read full article on original website
Police identify man fatally shot at States Motel in Portland
The man who was fatally shot at the States Motel in Portland Tuesday night has been identified as 29-year-old
Shooting victim in NE Portland identified as 29-year-old man
Police identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Northeast Portland as 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. The shooting happened in the Madison South neighborhood before 11 p.m. Police said Thursday that the shooter remained at the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and has cooperated with detectives. Police have not identified that person, but officers earlier said they had detained a man.
Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
16-Year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — On Thursday a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies in connection to a shooting near Reynolds High School, according to officials. The teen is a student of Reynolds High School and will remain at the Juvenile Justice Center. On Monday...
NE Portland ‘suspicious circumstances’ death now investigated as homicide
Authorities announced that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in Northeast Portland on Sunday according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
Vancouver Public Schools employee arrested, charged with 137 counts of voyeurism
An employee at Alki Middle School accused of videotaping female students in the locker room was arrested on Thursday, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Bodycam video shows as woman shoots at officers who tried to help her dogs
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Happy Valley woman will spend the next 10 years in prison after shooting at two Gladstone police officers in November of last year. She was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, Yvette Garcia shot at the officers after...
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
Woman sentenced to 10 years after shooting, injuring Gladstone officer
A Happy Valley woman was convicted of attempted aggravated murder on Wednesday after shooting at two Gladstone police officers and injuring one in 2021, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.
$10K reward offered after 20 guns stolen from Beaverton pawn shop
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A gun theft in Washington County has federal investigators offering a big cash reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible. On the morning of Oct. 5 someone broke into A Cut Above Pawn shop at 18335 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Hundreds of stolen art pieces recovered after trespassing report, Boring police say
BORING Ore. (KPTV) - Following a trespassing report, police recovered hundreds of stolen art pieces and jewelry, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. On Monday just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to an address at Southeast Sun Ray Drive in Boring where two suspicious vehicles had...
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
New bodycam video shows when woman fires at Gladstone officers
Officials said Yvette Garcia asked officers to check on her dogs before she was booked into jail. At her home, she broke free, grabbed a gun and opened fire.
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
Shooting leaves man dead in Portland motel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland motel, according to Portland police. The shooting happened late Tuesday evening at the States Motel along Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found a...
Police respond to reported fatal shooting at States Motel
Portland Police are responding to a reported shooting near NE 82nd/Russell at the States Motel across from McDaniel High School on Tuesday night.
