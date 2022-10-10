ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Comments / 6

Related
The Oregonian

Shooting victim in NE Portland identified as 29-year-old man

Police identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Northeast Portland as 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. The shooting happened in the Madison South neighborhood before 11 p.m. Police said Thursday that the shooter remained at the scene in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue and has cooperated with detectives. Police have not identified that person, but officers earlier said they had detained a man.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man with 2 machetes leads Portland cops on car chase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man armed with machetes led Portland police on a chase Wednesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:38 a.m. officers responded to reports of a man armed with two machetes menacing security guards at the Eastport Plaza shopping center. When...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Gun Point#Police Dog#Violent Crime
KXL

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

2 teens charged with murder in deadly Salem shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two 18-year-olds accused of shooting a man to death in East Salem on March 9, 2022 are now facing multiple charges, including murder. The nearly seven-month-long investigation led to the arrests of Yahir Cruz-Rosales on Oct. 4 and John Juarez-Juarez on Oct. 12. Both men were booked into the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, OR
KGW

$10K reward offered after 20 guns stolen from Beaverton pawn shop

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A gun theft in Washington County has federal investigators offering a big cash reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible. On the morning of Oct. 5 someone broke into A Cut Above Pawn shop at 18335 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Shooting leaves man dead in Portland motel parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland motel, according to Portland police. The shooting happened late Tuesday evening at the States Motel along Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy