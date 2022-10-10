ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Government
etxview.com

Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin

A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Fire Department#The Forestry Commission
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

What’s New at Alabama’s Lake Martin?

People typically find Lake Martin one of three ways: word of mouth throughout the South, their kids go to Auburn, or by visiting Wind Creek State Park. This article adds a fourth way; it’s just too magical a lake not to share. Russell Lands is synonymous with Lake Martin. The multifaceted company owns, operates, and supports a vast chunk of lake life, so I sat down with two of their directors to learn more about this lake people seem to adore with almost cult-like devotion.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Google
WSFA

Doctor shares how gun violence is impacting Alabama hospitals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gun violence is not only impacting victims and their families – it’s having an effect on Alabama’s healthcare system. Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said the uptick in patients they are seeing is affecting staffing shortages, finances and in some cases – the well-being of hospital employees.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama

Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
ALABAMA STATE
southeastagnet.com

2023 Hemp Applications Now Being Accepted in Alabama

Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities can now apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). Applications are now being accepted online only through the Kelly Registration System. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
LEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy