Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSFA
Extreme, extended dry conditions cause concern for Alabama Forestry Commission
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday’s rain wasn’t enough to make a dent in the extremely dry conditions the entire state of Alabama has been facing. The Alabama Forestry Commission says the conditions are getting dangerous. With such dry weather, fires can start easily and spread quickly, destroying property,...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WSFA
Multiple trees, power lines down after storms Wednesday in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple trees and powerlines were down in Montgomery County following storms Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement and the county’s emergency management agency. The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency listed several locations with down trees or powerlines on its Facebook page:. Alabama Power reported 3,500...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etxview.com
Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin
A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
wtva.com
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
Angry trucker allegedly torched 25 tractor-trailers from California to Alabama
An angry trucker torched 25 tractor-trailers, including a half-dozen in San Bernardino County, during a cross-country, multiyear arson spree that caused $2 million in damages and exacted revenge on a company that helped put him in prison in 2018, alleges a criminal case unsealed late last week. Viorel Pricop, 64,...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ivey announces improvement grants for North Alabama communities
On Thursday, Ivey announced $19.3 million for 49 towns, cities, and counties across the state in the form of community development block grants.
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
styleblueprint.com
What’s New at Alabama’s Lake Martin?
People typically find Lake Martin one of three ways: word of mouth throughout the South, their kids go to Auburn, or by visiting Wind Creek State Park. This article adds a fourth way; it’s just too magical a lake not to share. Russell Lands is synonymous with Lake Martin. The multifaceted company owns, operates, and supports a vast chunk of lake life, so I sat down with two of their directors to learn more about this lake people seem to adore with almost cult-like devotion.
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Doctor shares how gun violence is impacting Alabama hospitals
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gun violence is not only impacting victims and their families – it’s having an effect on Alabama’s healthcare system. Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said the uptick in patients they are seeing is affecting staffing shortages, finances and in some cases – the well-being of hospital employees.
WSFA
Tallassee moving forward with cleanup plans for old Mount Vernon mill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cleanup efforts are finally beginning for an east Alabama mill site. A fire destroyed the historic Mount Vernon mill in Tallassee in 2016, leaving the rubble barely touched for over six years. “We are ready for it to go. It’s an eyesore,” said Tallassee Mayor Sarah...
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
Here’s what to know about the 2nd annual Alabama Wine Festival
On Oct. 15 and 16, 11 winemakers from around the state will converge on the sprawling grounds of Wills Creek Winery in Attalla to offer guests wines to sample and purchase, accompanied by a selection of food trucks and live music. The Alabama Wine Festival launched last year as the...
southeastagnet.com
2023 Hemp Applications Now Being Accepted in Alabama
Alabama hemp growers, processors/handlers and universities can now apply for an industrial hemp license from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). Applications are now being accepted online only through the Kelly Registration System. In 2016, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Industrial Hemp Research Program Act, Section 2-8-380...
WSFA
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
WAAY-TV
Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee
We will be closely monitoring a line of strong to severe storms ahead of our next cold front later today. The severe weather risk has been upgraded to a Level 2 out of 5 for the Shoals, Madison, Giles, and Morgan Counties, while the rest of North Alabama remains under a Level 1 risk.
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Comments / 1