A Carbon County man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in county court to one count of corruption of a minor for an incident involving a young girl. John Matthew Balk, 40, of Palmerton, and formerly of Lehighton, entered the plea before Judge Joseph J. Matika. The corruption count was downgraded from a felony 3 to a misdemeanor one and two other misdemeanor counts of indecent assault were dropped in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO