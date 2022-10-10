Read full article on original website
Times News
Coroner: Inmate death was suicide
The cause of death has been released for a male inmate found last week at the Carbon County Correctional Facility. Schulkill County Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III said Thursday morning the inmate died as the result of suicide by hanging. Guards found the inmate and he was taken to...
Times News
Carbon County Court — DUI Pleas
A total of 13 defendants in pending driving under the influence cases entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika accept pleas from the following:. He was arrested on June 5, 2020, by Weissport police along Franklin Street for DUI of a controlled substance. He...
Times News
Carbon man pleads to corruption count
A Carbon County man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in county court to one count of corruption of a minor for an incident involving a young girl. John Matthew Balk, 40, of Palmerton, and formerly of Lehighton, entered the plea before Judge Joseph J. Matika. The corruption count was downgraded from a felony 3 to a misdemeanor one and two other misdemeanor counts of indecent assault were dropped in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Times News
Lehigh County man killed in Lynn Twp. crash
A 58-year-old Allentown man was killed Thursday afternoon when his vehicle collided with an ambulance and another car in Lynn Township. The incident happened in the area of 8491 Route 309, Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The Lehigh County’s coroner’s office pronounced him dead at 1:40 p.m. His name...
Times News
Man jailed for Megan’s Law violation, fleeing police
A Carbon County man was jailed earlier this week for failure to register as a sexual offender under the provisions of Megan’s Law. He also faces additional charges when he tried to flee police when they attempted to serve a warrant on him. State police at Lehighton said on...
Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
Man charged in 2021 Allentown homicide
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Allentown District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of a man accused of a 2021 homicide in Lehigh County. According to the DA, Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35 from Freemansburg, was arrested on Thursday morning. Police claim Gourgue shot 43-year-old Allentown native Jose Bermudez multiple times in the 100 block of […]
Times News
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY SENTENCINGS
An Andreas man had 22 charges, including rape of a child and related charges, dropped in a plea deal. Jesse Lee Lorah, 38, will serve 24 months of probation on the sole remaining charge, simple assault, to which he pleaded no contest. Schuylkill County Judge Christina E. Hale said the...
Times News
Jim Thorpe woman admits taking over $100K from employer
A Jim Thorpe woman admitted in Carbon County court on Tuesday to stealing more than $100,000 from her employer. Jane Leslie, 58, of Leisure Lane, appeared before Judge Joseph J. Matika to enter a plea to one count of forgery, as a felony 2. Other felony 2 counts - theft and receiving stolen property - were dropped in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 12, 2009
Carbon Surgical Associates is celebrating its 20th anniversary of serving Carbon County and the surrounding areas, having provided a full range of surgical services ranging from minor procedures to advanced operations in the past two decades. Since its founding in 1989 by Dr. Mark T. Vandenberg, the firm has served...
Times News
Two injured in hit-and-run on turnpike
State police at the Pocono barracks reported investigating a hit-and-run crash along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Kidder Township, Carbon County, on Oct. 7 at 11:56 a.m. involving three vehicles. Troopers said a vehicle was traveling northbound at mile marker 91.5 in the left lane while Corey G....
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Freemansburg man held without bail on homicide charge
A Freemansburg man is charged with homicide in a fatal shooting last year in Allentown, authorities said Thursday. Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35, is charged with the shooting death May 14, 2021, of 43-year-old Allentown resident Jose Bermudez, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said in a news release.
Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309
LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
In Pa. county jails, people with mental illness are routinely met with pepper spray and stun guns
This story originally appeared on WITF. When police found Ishmail Thompson, he was standing naked outside a Dauphin County hotel, where he had just punched a man. A mental health specialist working with the county prison said Thompson should be sent to a hospital for psychiatric care. But at the...
Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Arrest Made In 2021 Shooting That Left Allentown Man Dead
A Northampton County man is facing a homicide charge and weapons offenses in a Lehigh County shooting last year that left a 43-year-old man dead, authorities announced. Raymond B. Gourgue, 35, is accused of firing the shots that killed Jose Bermudez, of Allentown, on the 100 block of North Hall Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 14, 2021, according to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca.
Woman, pets rescued from fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning apartment building in Monroe County. The flames broke out around 11 a.m. on Kautz Road. Fire crews also rescued several pets from the building, but some died from their injuries. The fire is under investigation. Want to see what...
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville are investigating the following incidents in Schuylkill County:. • Troopers said Pinecrest Tree Farm, located along Little Mountain Road at Summer Valley Road, in East Brunswick Township, New Ringgold, reported it sold 336 pine trees to JBK LLC of Minnesota for a total of $17,808. The business check deposited from JBK to pay for the trees was returned for insufficient funds. To date, JBK has failed to pay in full. The investigation is continuing.
